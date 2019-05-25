Cubs Fans Give Arrieta Standing Ovation at Wrigley Field

By Larry Jones / May 25, 2019 at 11:40 am

Jake Arrieta returned to the Friendly Confines to a standing ovation Monday night as Cubs fans showed their favor for the former North Sider.

It was the first time Arrieta returned since he signed to the Philadelphia Phillies after playing a critical role in the Cubs‘ first World Series win in more than 100 years.

Arrieta was up to bat at the top of the third inning when the fans who never stopped loving him roard their approval clapped their hands as the former Cub warmed up. His bearded face nearly expressionless, Arrieta turned to the crowd and tipped his helmet to his admirers in the stands.

“Well done, fans,” the Phillies tweeted with video of the emotional moment.

The Cubs hosted the Phillies Monday night for the first of four games at Wrigley Field this week.

