Cub Energy Inc (KUB.V) Shares Placed Under Scrutiny After a -7.14% Weekly Loss

Cub Energy Inc (KUB.V) shares are showing negative signals short-term as the stock has finished lower by -7.14% for the week. In taking a look at recent performance, we can see that shares have moved 0.00% over the past 4-weeks, 116.67% over the past half year and 44.44% over the past full year.

Investors are always trying to get an advantage in the equity market. Everyone wants to find that next great stock pick that provides a solid boost to the portfolio. Investors often identify risk preference when trying to sort out asset allocation. In general, a higher amount of risk may offer a greater potential for growth. Many investors may struggle with the concept of leaving emotion out of picking stocks. Equity research may involve a high degree of patience, determination, and lots of homework. Learning everything possible about the markets can help the individual investor better navigate the waters. As the old saying goes, knowledge is power. Being able to filter through the data to determine what is relevant information may assist the investor with making those tough investment decisions.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is one of multiple popular technical indicators created by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder introduced RSI in his book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems” which was published in 1978. RSI measures the magnitude and velocity of directional price movements. The data is represented graphically by fluctuating between a value of 0 and 100. The indicator is computed by using the average losses and gains of a stock over a certain time period. RSI can be used to help spot overbought or oversold conditions. An RSI reading over 70 would be considered overbought, and a reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. A level of 50 would indicate neutral market momentum. The 14-day RSI is currently sitting at 48.52, the 7-day is at 32.90, and the 3-day is spotted at 10.06 for Cub Energy Inc (KUB.V).

Investors may be tracking certain levels on shares of Cub Energy Inc (KUB.V). The current 50-day Moving Average is 0.06, the 200-day Moving Average is 0.04, and the 7-day is noted at 0.07. Moving averages can help spot trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help find support or resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward.

Traders may be relying in part on technical stock analysis. Cub Energy Inc (KUB.V) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -111.59. Despite the name, CCI can be used on other investment tools such as stocks. The CCI was designed to typically stay within the reading of -100 to +100. Traders may use the indicator to determine stock trends or to identify overbought/oversold conditions. A CCI reading above +100 would imply that the stock is overbought and possibly ready for a correction. On the other hand, a reading of -100 would imply that the stock is oversold and possibly set for a rally.

At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Cub Energy Inc (KUB.V) is 34.48. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

When examining stocks, investors might be doing top down research. Top down analysis begins with looking at certain macro-economic factors. This may involve focusing in on the bigger picture and going all the way down to specific stocks. Starting at the top, investors may check on the global economic environment, overall market trends, and sector trends. Investors may choose to start doing research the other way around. This may involve first looking at the fundamentals for particular stocks in order to gauge the strength from a company standpoint. Many investors will scope out all the different investing aspects as to not leave any information uncovered.