CRISPR Therapeutics AG (:CRSP) is Under Analysts Radar as Broker Rating Hits 11

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (:CRSP) currently has an Average Broker Rating of 2. This number is based on the 15 sell-side firms polled by Zacks. The ABR rank within the industry stands at 11.

Analysts often use a number of terms—buy, strong buy, near-term or long-term accumulate, near-term or long-term over-perform or under-perform, neutral, hold— to describe their recommendations. But the definitions of these terms can differ from company to company. Instead of making assumptions, investors should read the definitions of all ratings used in each analyst report. They should also consider the company’s disclosures regarding what percentage of all ratings fall into either “buy,” “hold/neutral,” and “sell” groups.

Analysts on a consensus basis are expecting that the stock will reach $67.61 within the year. The ABR is provided by Zacks which simplfies analyst ratings into an integer based number. They use a one to five scale where they translate brokerage firm Buy/Sell/Hold recommendations into an average broker rating. A low number in the 1-2 range typically indicates a Buy, 3 represents a Hold and 4-5 represents a consensus Sell rating.

Research analysts study publicly traded companies and make recommendations on the securities of those companies. Most specialize in a particular industry or sector of the economy. They exert considerable influence in today's marketplace. Analysts' recommendations or reports can influence the price of a company's stock—especially when the recommendations are widely disseminated through television appearances or through other electronic and print media. The mere mention of a company by a popular analyst can temporarily cause its stock to rise or fall—even when nothing about the company's prospects or fundamentals has recently changed.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (:CRSP) closed the last session at $45.79 and sees an average of 375326.69 shares trade hands in each session. The 52-week low of the stock stands at $22.73 while the current level stands at 70.37% of the 52-week High-Low range. Looking further out we can see that the stock has moved 3.46% over the past 12 weeks and 60.27% year to date.

Research analysts are predicting that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (:CRSP) will report earnings of $-0.96 per share when the firm issues their next quarterly report. This is the consensus earnings per share number according to data from Zack’s Research.

Most recently CRISPR Therapeutics AG (:CRSP) posted quarterly earnings of $-1.01 which compared to the sell-side estimates of -0.81. The stock’s 12-month trailing earnings per share stands at $-3.93. Shares have moved $-6.65 over the past month and more recently, $-2.03 over the past week heading into the earnings announcement. There are 7 analyst projections that were taken into consideration from respected brokerage firms.

10 analysts rate CRISPR Therapeutics AG a Buy or Strong Buy, which is 66.67% of all the analyst ratings.

