Crash Victim Uses Social Media to Find Rescuers in Tuxedos

By Larry Jones / May 25, 2019 at 11:20 am

A man was on his way to pick up his wife, who was chaperoning a Hoffman Estates prom, when he was involved in a crash. But it turns out, the people who stopped to help him, had just left the very same prom.

Jake Largo was driving in Hoffman Estates Saturday night when he was involved in a terrible crash.

“The car tumbled,” Largo said. “I was upside down.”

He was in shock, but remembers a group of people rushing in to help him.

“They opened the door,” Largo said. “That’s when I saw four people standing there.”

Largo didn’t get a chance to say thank you. but he remembered that one of the good Samaritans was wearing a tuxedo.

His wife Kerri Largo, who is a teacher at Hoffman Estates High School, realized it might be a student on his way home from prom.

“I used power of social media to say ‘Hey, if you hear anyone talking please let us know,‘” she said.

Her strategy worked.

Senior Stefan Knappik saw her tweet and wrote back, saying that he was the young man in the tux.

The Largos met up with Knappik Monday night before his playoff lacrosse game.

“(I) thanked him,” Largo said. “I can’t thank you enough for (helping me), (it‘s) greatly appreciated.”

And now the Largos want others to know about the good deed that was done.

They are still hoping to identify the other three people who helped after the crash, because they’d like to say thank you to them as well.

<h5 class="