Cowboys‘ Elliott Detained by Police at Vegas Music Festival

By Larry Jones / May 28, 2019 at 7:40 pm

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was briefly detained Saturday in Las Vegas after an encounter with a security guard at a music festival, according to Las Vegas police

Cellphone appears to show Elliott involved in a verbal disagreement with his girlfriend while at the Electric Daisy Carnival. The video later shows Elliott talking with event staff, including one who fell backward into a metal barricade after Elliott appears to ask, “You got something to say?”

It is not clear in the video if Elliott intentionally knocked the man down or if it was accidental. Elliott, however, can then be seen walking away saying, “I didn‘t do anything.”

A short time later, Las Vegas police are seen in the video putting Elliott into cuffs and walking him away from the area.

Las Vegas police told NBC 5 Monday that at about 3 a.m. that officers, from a distance, saw an adult male later identified as Elliott, push a guard to the ground. The officers approached and placed him in handcuffs while they investigated the incident. They said they escorted Elliott a short distance away and released him after the guard refused to press charges. Las Vegas police said Elliott could have faced a charge of misdemeanor battery.

According to NBC‘s Pro Football Talk, Elliott‘s attorney Frank Salzano confirmed Elliott was not arrested and that the cuffs were removed moments later.

“Security misconstrued and overreacted to the situation,” Salzano said. “He was cuffed as a precautionary measure. He was released with no charges. He left Vegas that night and .”

Elliott after it was alleged he‘d physically abused a then-girlfriend. Elliott has maintained he did not attack the woman.

Elliott could face disciplinary action from the NFL since the league‘s personal conduct policy can be enforced without formal charges being filed — much like his 2017 suspension. So far, the league has not released a statement about the incident.

The Dallas Cowboys have not released a statement about the incident, but .

“What we are aware of is he wasn‘t arrested and hasn‘t been charged,” Jones said Monday according to the team‘s website. “We‘ll just continue to gather information, and that’s all we can say at this time.”

NBC 5 Sports caught up with Stephen Jones at the grand opening for Complexity Gamiling at The Star in Frisco Monday. Jones defended Elliott‘s character.

“Zeke‘s been great in this community. You know, I guess . I know Zeke‘s got a big heart and these are all bumps, people, you know, have challenges and it‘s really all we got to say about it.”

Last month the team keeping him on the team through 2020.

