Cosmax, Inc. (KOSE:A192820) Has Reported Sales Growth of 0.24298 Year Over Year

Cosmax, Inc. (KOSE:A192820) have seen a year over year change of sales growth of 0.24298. The 614335 market value company based out of Korea, Republic of (South Korea) is an important player in the Personal Goods sector.

While sales growth can be a key driver for a company’s stock performance, there are many other factors to consider as well. Here we’ll take a look at several other notable indicators.

Top notch investors are usually adept at filtering through the constant financial headlines. Now more than ever, there is an unprecedented amount of news and data regarding publically traded companies. Most of the focus is typically on the short-term and it tends to focus around near-term forecasts. Although more information is probably a good thing when looking at the bigger picture, being able to zoom in on the proper information can be quite a challenge. Tuning out all the unnecessary noise isn’t easy, but it may help the investor make better decisions. Constantly switching investments based on the headlines of the day may end up leaving the investor wondering what went wrong. Analyzing the right information can be an essential part of any solid stock investing plan.



Cosmax, Inc. (KOSE:A192820) closed the recent session at 72800 with a market value of $614335.

Many individuals strive to expand their wealth by investing in the stock market. There are countless factors that come in to play when analyzing which stocks to invest in. Along with all the tangible information provided by publically traded companies, there are plenty of intangibles. It is fairly easy to comb through the balance sheet to find out detailed performance numbers, but it can be extremely difficult to measure other aspects such as competitive advantage, reputation, and leadership competency. Sometimes all the rational calculations will point to a buy, but there may be other influences that may not support the case and will need to be addressed. Investors who are willing to go the extra mile when conducting stock research may find that crucial decisions become a little bit less strenuous down the road.

Turning to some key growth data as decimals. One year cash flow growth ratio is calculated on a trailing 12 months basis and is a one year percentage growth of a firm’s cash flow from operations. This number stands at -1.82752 for Cosmax, Inc. (KOSE:A192820). The one year Growth EBIT ratio stands at 0.2393 and is a calculation of one year growth in earnings before interest and taxes. The one year EBITDA growth number holds at 0.20283 which is calculated similarly to EBIT Growth with just the addition of amortization.

Taking even a further look we note that the 1 year Free Cash Flow (FCF) Growth is at 10.80778. The one year growth in Net Profit after Tax is 0.1406 and lastly sales growth was 0.24298.

Investors are typically trying to find solid stocks to add to the portfolio. When it comes to stock picking, there is no magic formula. There are various techniques that may provide better outcomes than others, but it’s how these techniques are put together and applied that can make all the difference. One of the keys to successful investing is the proper use of information. Everyone can see the vast amount of data that is available on publically traded companies. Being able to interpret the data could end up being the most important factor when it comes to successfully selecting stocks to buy. Taking the time to investigate a particular stock that looks attractive can be a smart move. Investors may be better served to not just jump on the hot stock of the day, but employ analysis that may help uncover some buried information. Good stocks are indeed out there, it may just take some time to figure out which ones they are.

Cosmax, Inc. (KOSE:A192820) has a current suggested portfolio ownership target rate of 0.0236 (as a decimal) ownership. Target weight is the volatility adjusted recommended position size for a stock in your portfolio. The maximum target weight is 7% for any given stock. The indicator is based off of the 100 day volatility reading and calculates a target weight accordingly. The more recent volatility of a stock, the lower the target weight will be. The 3-month volatility stands at 55.1375 (decimal), the 6-month at 44.8854 and the 12-month at 40.6259. This is the normal returns and standard deviation of the stock price over three months annualized.

Taking look at some key returns and margins data we can note the following: Cosmax, Inc. (KOSE:A192820) has Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of 0.129322, with a 5-year average of and an ROIC quality score of . Why is ROIC important? It’s one of the most fundamental metrics in determining the value of a given stock. It helps potential investors determine if the firm is using it’s invested capital to return profits.

Changing lanes and looking at some Debt ratios, Cosmax, Inc. (KOSE:A192820) has a debt to equity ratio of 1.82539 and a Free Cash Flow to Debt ratio of -0.037069. This ratio provides insight as to how high the firm’s total debt is compared to its free cash flow generated. In terms of Net Debt to EBIT, that ratio stands at 9.2211. This ratio reveals how easily a company is able to pay interest and capital on its net outstanding debt. The lower the ratio the better as that indicates that the company is able to meet its interest and capital payments. Lastly we’ll take note of the Net Debt to Market Value ratio. Cosmax, Inc.’s ND to MV current stands at 0.631136. This ratio is calculated as follows: Net debt (Total debt minus Cash ) / Market value of the company.

Investors may be taking a look at certain business aspects when attempting to research a stock. Investors often look to see if the stock’s specific industry is on the rise. There may be a greater chance of success when investing in an industry that is rapidly growing. Investors may then want to see how the company stacks up within the industry. Many investors will look for stocks that are proven industry leaders. Industry leaders have the ability to influence pricing and not necessarily be susceptible to what other companies are doing around them. Investors may also be taking note of how a company invests in research and development. Companies that are focused on the future may have a competitive advantage over those who are too focused on the near-term.