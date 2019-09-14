Corelogic (CLGX) Reaching a Bid of $46.40: Parabolic SAR Above Price

Traders might be closely watching shares of Corelogic (CLGX). After a recent review, we can see that the PSAR indicator is now above the current stock price. Developed by Welles Wilder, the Parabolic SAR is a technical indicator that active traders may use to figure out the direction of a stock’s momentum and determine when there is a higher than normal probability of direction reversal.

A highly common way to study stocks is through fundamental analysis. Investors examining the fundamentals may be analyzing the underlying factors that can affect the performance of a particular company. When focusing in on a specific company, investors will look at company management, financial information, business prospects, and industry competition. The goal of digging into the numbers is often times a way to calculate the current value of a company and try to gauge the value into the future. Zooming in on the vital statistics of a company can help provide a glimpse of the company’s overall health.

Narrowing in on moving averages for Corelogic (CLGX), the 200-day is at 40.49, the 50-day is 46.12, and the 7-day is resting at 47.58. Moving average indicators are popular tools for stock analysis. Many traders will use a combination of moving averages with different time frames to help review stock trend direction. One of the more popular combinations is to use the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Investors may use the 200-day MA to help smooth out the data a get a clearer long-term picture. They may look to the 50-day or 20-day to get a better grasp of what is going on with the stock in the near-term.

Some investors may find the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R as a helpful technical indicator. Presently, Corelogic (CLGX)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -94.50. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

Taking a look at the numbers, Corelogic (CLGX) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -121.25. The CCI technical indicator can be used to help determine if a stock is overbought or oversold. CCI may also be used to help discover divergences that could possibly signal reversal moves. A CCI closer to +100 may provide an overbought signal, and a CCI near -100 may offer an oversold signal.

Traders are paying renewed attention to shares of Corelogic (CLGX). The current 14-day RSI is presently sitting at 45.58, the 7-day is 35.09, and the 3-day is 24.60. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index is a popular oscillating indicator among traders and investors. The RSI operates in a range-bound area with values between 0 and 100. When the RSI line moves up, the stock may be experiencing strength. The opposite is the case when the RSI line is heading lower. Different time periods may be used when using the RSI indicator. The RSI may be more volatile using a shorter period of time. Many traders keep an eye on the 30 and 70 marks on the RSI scale. A move above 70 is widely considered to show the stock as overbought, and a move below 30 would indicate that the stock may be oversold. Traders may use these levels to help identify stock price reversals.

Let’s take a further look at the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX measures the strength or weakness of a particular trend. Investors and traders may be looking to figure out if a stock is trending before employing a specific trading strategy. The ADX is typically used along with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) which point to the direction of the trend. The 14-day ADX for Corelogic (CLGX) is currently at 14.89. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would point to an extremely strong trend.

