Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR): What Does the Sell-Side Think About These Shares?

When conducting stock research, investors may want to take a look at what the covering analysts are saying about the company. Zacks Research provides an average broker rating which is compiled using polled sell-side analysts. After a recent scan, we can see that the current ABR for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) is 1.37. Research firms may use various terminologies to describe their stock recommendations. This particular rating falls on a numerical scale from 1 to 5. A 1 rating would point to a Strong Buy, and a score of 5 would indicate a Strong Sell rating. The average broker rating helps investors by offering a general feel for sell-side sentiment on company shares. We have also noted that 22 analysts currently have the stock rated as a Buy or Strong Buy.

Investors may be searching for stocks that are undervalued. Scanning the markets during obvious pullbacks may be one strategy, but it may take a more concerted effort to identify these names if the market decides to climb further. Getting caught up in the details from news and various economic reports may leave the average investor dizzy and confused. Focusing on the most important data sets may be helpful when trying to muffle all the noise. Heading into the next quarter, investors will be watching which companies are experiencing positive earnings momentum. Often times, earnings that vastly beat expectations may cause the stock to skyrocket. Filling the portfolio with stocks experiencing positive earnings momentum may be a popular choice. Investors may want to look a little bit deeper into the situation to make sure that the momentum is justified. Some investors may already be adept at figuring this out while others may need to put in a bit more work.

Viewing some popular support and resistance marks on shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR), we can see that the 52-week high is presently $71.79, and the 52-week low is currently $35. When the stock is trading near the 52-week high or 52-week low, investors may be on the lookout for a potential break through the level. Looking at recent action, we can see that the stock has been trading near the $36.68 level. Investors may also want to track historical price activity. Over the past 12 weeks, the stock has changed -16.5%. Looking further back to the beginning of the calendar year, we note that shares have moved -8.73%. Over the previous 4 weeks, shares have seen a change of -12.71%. Over the last 5 trading sessions, the stock has moved -4.7%. Investors will be monitoring stock activity over the next few days to try and gauge which way the momentum is shifting.

Wall Street analysts tracking shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) have been closely monitor company activities and fundamentals. They often create research reports to assist with investment decisions. On a consensus basis, analysts have set a target price of $59.43 on the stock. This number may be different from the First Call consensus target estimate. Analysts that routinely cover the company may use different techniques in order to create a future target price. Because of the different methods, price targets may differ greatly from one analyst to another.

Shifting gears, we can see that the current quarter EPS consensus estimate for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) is 0.71. This EPS estimate is using 16 sell-side analysts polled by Zacks Research. For the prior reporting period, the company posted a quarterly EPS of 0.58. As we move through earnings season, all eyes will be on the company to see if they can beat analyst estimates and show improvement from the last quarter. When a company reports actual earnings numbers, the surprise factor can cause a stock price to realize increased activity. Investors and analysts will be closely watching to see how the earnings results impact the stock after the next release. Many investors will decide to be cautious around earnings releases and delay buy/sell moves until after the stock price has steadied.

Investors may be searching for stocks that are undervalued. Scanning the markets during obvious pullbacks may be one strategy, but it may take a more concerted effort to identify these names if the market decides to climb further. Getting caught up in the details from news and various economic reports may leave the average investor dizzy and confused. Focusing on the most important data sets may be helpful when trying to muffle all the noise. Heading into the next quarter, investors will be watching which companies are experiencing positive earnings momentum. Often times, earnings that vastly beat expectations may cause the stock to skyrocket. Filling the portfolio with stocks experiencing positive earnings momentum may be a popular choice. Investors may want to look a little bit deeper into the situation to make sure that the momentum is justified. Some investors may already be adept at figuring this out while others may need to put in a bit more work.