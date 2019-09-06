Consensus Target in the Spotlight for A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

Monitoring some price target data, we have noticed that shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) currently have an average target of $53.63. This number is the consensus target price averaging estimates provided by analysts polled by Zacks Research. Sell-side analysts have various methods at their disposal for estimating stock price targets. Many investors will closely monitor stock target prices, especially when Street analysts change their view on a specific target price. Some investors may follow these sell-side targets very closely and use the provided information to assist with their own stock research.

We can now shift the focus to some company earnings data. Based on projections provided by 12 individual Wall Street analysts polled by Zacks Research, A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has a current quarter EPS consensus estimate of 0.54. For the prior reporting period, the company posted quarterly earnings per share of 0.61. As earnings season continues, investors will be closely tracking analyst estimates. Sell-side analysts often make updates before and after the company reports earnings numbers. Following analyst estimate updates leading up to the earnings release may offer some good insight into the direction that the estimates are trending. Investors will be watching to see which companies post the largest earnings surprises this quarter.

Taking a look at the current consensus broker rating for A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS), we note that the ABR is 2.17. This Zacks consensus rating follows a numerical scale where a number in the 1-2 range generally represents a Buy, a 3 would indicate a Hold and 4-5 signals a Sell rating. In terms of the number of bullish analysts that have the stock rated a Buy or Strong Buy, we can see that the number is currently 5.

Investors may be following some historical price data on shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Over the past 12 weeks, the stock has seen a change of 5.12%. If we go back to the beginning of the year, we can see that shares have changed 11.52%. Over the last 4 weeks, shares have seen a change of 3.72%. Over the last 5 trading sessions, the stock has moved 3.23%. Investors will be monitoring stock activity over the next few weeks to try and gauge which way the momentum is leaning. Checking on some possible support and resistance levels, we have noted that that the 52-week high is currently $60.63, and the 52-week low is currently $40.5. When shares are trading close to the 52-week high or 52-week low, investors might be paying added attention. Looking at some recent action, we note that the stock has been seen trading near the $47.62 mark.

