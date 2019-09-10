Consensus Review & Target Check on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (:DCPH) currently has an A verage Broker Rating of 1.5. This number is based on the 8 sell-side firms polled by Zacks. The ABR rank within the industry stands at 11. Analysts on a consensus basis are expecting that the stock will reach $50 within the year. The ABR is provided by Zacks which simplfies analyst ratings into an integer based number. They use a one to five scale where they translate brokerage firm Buy/Sell/Hold recommendations into an average broker rating. A low number in the 1-2 range typically indicates a Buy, 3 represents a Hold and 4-5 represents a consensus Sell rating.

Research analysts are predicting that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (:DCPH) will report earnings of $-1.18 per share when the firm issues their next quarterly report. This is the consensus earnings per share number according to data from Zack’s Research.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (:DCPH) closed the last session at $37.09 and sees an average of 1593770.75 shares trade hands in each session. The 52-week low of the stock stands at $19.08 while the current level stands at 86.42% of the 52-week High-Low range. Looking further out we can see that the stock has moved 60.15% over the past 12 weeks and 76.7% year to date.

Most recently Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (:DCPH) posted quarterly earnings of $-0.56 which compared to the sell-side estimates of -1.06. The stock’s 12-month trailing earnings per share stands at $-3.32. Shares have moved $60.42 over the past month and more recently, $-1.09 over the past week heading into the earnings announcement. There are 5 analyst projections that were taken into consideration from respected brokerage firms.

7 analysts rate Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. a Buy or Strong Buy, which is 87.5% of all the analyst ratings.