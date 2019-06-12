Consensus Rating Watch on Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Analysts often provide buy/sell/hold recommendations for companies that they cover. Investors have the ability to follow these sell-side ratings in order to assist with stock analysis. Wall Street analyst ratings may have various interpretations. According to analysts taken into consideration by Zacks Research, the current average broker recommendation on shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) is currently 1. This rating lands on a scale between 1 and 5. Following this scale, a rating of 1 would indicate a Strong Buy, and a rating of 5 would indicate a Strong Sell recommendation. Out of all the analysts providing ratings, 6 have rated the stock a Strong Buy or Buy, according to Zacks Research.

Successful traders and investors often learn how to develop disciplined strategies. Trading strategies can range from very simple to highly complex. Whatever the strategy choice, investors who stay the course may have a better chance of coming out a winner in the stock market. Traders may try to avoid getting trapped into a sour situation. Being able to stomach some losses along the way may not be easy, but it may help sustain profits in the long run. Making the best possible decision is typically what many investors attempt to accomplish. Often times, it may take some bad trades to get to the good ones. Combining the study of company fundamentals with technical stock charts may lead to increased overall knowledge about a particular name. Technical analysts will often be following price action tick by tick with the hopes of capitalizing on a defined trend.

Taking a quick look at the current quarter EPS consensus estimate for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST), we can see that the most recent level is sitting at 0.19. This EPS projection uses 4 Sell-Side analysts polled by Zacks Research. For the previous reported quarter, the company posted a quarterly EPS of 0.06. Covering analysts have the tough job of following companies and offering future estimates. These estimates are often closely followed on the Street, and earnings beats or misses revolve around these projections. Sometimes these predictions are extremely close to the actual reported number, and other times they may be way off. When a company posts actual earnings numbers, the surprise factor can lead to sudden stock price fluctuations. If a company meets and beats estimates and posts a positive earnings surprise, the stock may see a near-term bump. On the other end, a negative surprise may send the stock in the opposite direction. Many investors will choose to trade with caution around earnings releases and wait to make a move until after the major activity has subsided.

Zooming in on recent stock price action for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST), we note that shares are trading near the 16.13 level. Investors will often follow stock price levels in relation to the 52-week high and low levels. The 52-week high is presently 19.72, and the 52-week low is sitting at 12.7. When a stock price is getting close to either the 52-week high or 52-week low, investors may track activity to watch for a move past the established mark. Over the last 12 weeks, shares have seen a change of 21.19%. Heading further back to the start of the year, we note that shares have seen a change of -0.62%. Focusing in closer to the last 4 weeks, shares have seen a change of 6.4%. Over the past five trading days, the stock has changed 3.13%.

