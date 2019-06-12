Conn’s, Inc. (NasdaqGS:CONN) Shareholder Yield & Returns Valued By Quant

After a recent scan, we can see that Conn’s, Inc. (NasdaqGS:CONN) has a Shareholder Yield of -0.010106 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of -0.60086. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Investing in the stock market can be highly unpredictable. Veteran investors may have spent many years studying the market. At some point along the way, many investors may have had to make some tough decisions. Making the tough stock portfolio decisions can seem like a daunting task, especially if some wrong calls have been made in the past. Investors who are able to quickly learn from previous mistakes may be much better situated if they are able to keep from repeating those mistakes. When just starting out, investors may want to go slow and steady in order to focus on the simpler investing ideas first.

Valuation Scores



The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Conn’s, Inc. (NasdaqGS:CONN) is 5. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The ERP5 of Conn’s, Inc. (NasdaqGS:CONN) is 7000. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be. The MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of Conn’s, Inc. (NasdaqGS:CONN) is 7551. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”.

The Q.i. Value of Conn’s, Inc. (NasdaqGS:CONN) is 42.00000. The Q.i. Value is a helpful tool in determining if a company is undervalued or not. The Q.i. Value is calculated using the following ratios: EBITDA Yield, Earnings Yield, FCF Yield, and Liquidity. The lower the Q.i. value, the more undervalued the company is thought to be.

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of Conn’s, Inc. (NasdaqGS:CONN) is 19. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Conn’s, Inc. (NasdaqGS:CONN) is 28.

Conn’s, Inc. (NasdaqGS:CONN) has a Price to Book ratio of 0.854937. This ratio is calculated by dividing the current share price by the book value per share. Investors may use Price to Book to display how the market portrays the value of a stock. Checking in on some other ratios, the company has a Price to Cash Flow ratio of , and a current Price to Earnings ratio of 6.869304. The P/E ratio is one of the most common ratios used for figuring out whether a company is overvalued or undervalued.

Free Cash Flow Growth (FCF Growth) is the free cash flow of the current year minus the free cash flow from the previous year, divided by last year’s free cash flow. The FCF Growth of Conn’s, Inc. (NasdaqGS:CONN) is -1.000000. Free cash flow (FCF) is the cash produced by the company minus capital expenditure. This cash is what a company uses to meet its financial obligations, such as making payments on debt or to pay out dividends. The Free Cash Flow Score (FCF Score) is a helpful tool in calculating the free cash flow growth with free cash flow stability – this gives investors the overall quality of the free cash flow. The FCF Score of Conn’s, Inc. (NasdaqGS:CONN) is -0.165010. Experts say the higher the value, the better, as it means that the free cash flow is high, or the variability of free cash flow is low or both.

The Gross Margin Score is calculated by looking at the Gross Margin and the overall stability of the company over the course of 8 years. The score is a number between one and one hundred (1 being best and 100 being the worst). The Gross Margin Score of Conn’s, Inc. (NasdaqGS:CONN) is 39.00000. The more stable the company, the lower the score. If a company is less stable over the course of time, they will have a higher score.

Price Index

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of Conn’s, Inc. (NasdaqGS:CONN) for last month was 0.74624. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for Conn’s, Inc. (NasdaqGS:CONN) is 0.48261. Some of the best financial predictions are formed by using a variety of financial tools. The Price Range 52 Weeks is one of the tools that investors use to determine the lowest and highest price at which a stock has traded in the previous 52 weeks. The Price Range of Conn’s, Inc. (NasdaqGS:CONN) over the past 52 weeks is 0.423000. The 52-week range can be found in the stock’s quote summary.

Ever wonder how investors predict positive share price momentum? The Cross SMA 50/200, also known as the “Golden Cross” is the fifty day moving average divided by the two hundred day moving average. The SMA 50/200 for Conn’s, Inc. (NasdaqGS:CONN) is currently 0.89236. If the Golden Cross is greater than 1, then the 50 day moving average is above the 200 day moving average – indicating a positive share price momentum. If the Golden Cross is less than 1, then the 50 day moving average is below the 200 day moving average, indicating that the price might drop.

Equity market investors have plenty of information available to them when making stock selections. One of the toughest parts of selecting stocks may be figuring out which data to pay attention to. There are always swirling headlines in today’s financial news media. While some information may be highly important, other information may be much less important. Knowing exactly what to look for when doing stock research may take a lot of time to master. Investors who are able to stay highly focused may find it much easier to spot opportunities in the market. Once the investor knows what to look for, the stock market puzzle may be a bit easier to start piecing together.