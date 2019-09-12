Computershare Ltd (CPU.AX): Monitoring the Indicators

After a recent check, we have noticed that the Chaikin Oscillator is above zero for Computershare Ltd (CPU.AX). Traders may be paying close attention to the stock and looking out for possible bullish momentum.

Investors may be intent on creating unique strategies when approaching the equity markets. Individuals with longer-term mindsets may have completely different strategies than those who trade in the short-term. Whatever class they fall under, investors may have to decide how aggressive they want to be in order to capitalize on these strategies. Navigating the bull market may make things a bit easier for some and much harder for others. Many investors will set their sights on dips and corrections. This may prove to be a successful strategy, but this may also create many missed opportunities. Keeping track of key economic data along with market trends and earnings information typically seems to be a boon to any strategy. Highly active traders may keep close watch after the markets have a sleepy session or two. Investors staying the course might actually be relieved when activity cools a bit.

Interested investors may be watching the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. Williams %R is a popular technical indicator created by Larry Williams to help identify overbought and oversold situations. Investors will commonly use Williams %R in conjunction with other trend indicators to help spot possible stock turning points. Computershare Ltd (CPU.AX)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -1.46. In general, if the indicator goes above -20, the stock may be considered overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes below -80, this may point to the stock being oversold.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. The 14-day RSI is presently standing at 61.82, the 7-day is 72.96, and the 3-day is resting at 85.68.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Computershare Ltd (CPU.AX) is sitting at 19.82. In general, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

Computershare Ltd (CPU.AX) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 144.68. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Moving averages can help spot trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help find support or resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward. Shares of Computershare Ltd (CPU.AX) have a 7-day moving average of 15.62.

With most major indexes showing strength, it is safe to assume that many investors may have their heads in the clouds. With many stocks frequently hitting new milestone highs, investors may be scrambling to make sure that they aren’t missing out on possible returns. Maybe some stocks have been doing well, but others not in the portfolio have been doing much better. There is rarely any substitute for hard work and dedication. Investors may get complacent with stocks that they are familiar with. Branching out into uncharted waters may help broaden the horizon and start the gears grinding for new trading ideas. Traders and investors will no doubt be closely monitoring the markets as we move into the second half of the year. It remains to be seen whether optimism or pessimism will rule going in to the next round of quarterly earnings reporting.