Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI): Monitoring the Technicals

Taking a closer look at shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI), we have noted that the Piotroski F Score reading is currently five or higher. Traders following the stock may be watching for signs of strong financial strength.

With most types of investments, there is typically some level of risk. This is no different when dealing with the stock market. Investors have to decide how much risk is acceptable and plan accordingly. Many new stock market investors face the challenge of deciding where to begin. Following strategies that have proven to work in the past may be one way to go. Many investors will look to mimic the strategies of the most celebrated investors. Although this may be a good way to start, it may be necessary to fully understand every aspect that those successful investors examine. Blindly following trading plans without doing the proper research can lead to future trouble down the line if there is indeed a market shake-up.

Taking a look at other technical levels, the 3-day RSI stands at 94.66, the 7-day sits at 82.00 and the 14-day (most common) is at 72.96. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is an often employed momentum oscillator that is used to measure the speed and change of stock price movements. When charted, the RSI can serve as a visual means to monitor historical and current strength or weakness in a certain market. This measurement is based on closing prices over a specific period of time. As a momentum oscillator, the RSI operates in a set range. This range falls on a scale between 0 and 100. If the RSI is closer to 100, this may indicate a period of stronger momentum. On the flip side, an RSI near 0 may signal weaker momentum. The RSI was originally created by J. Welles Wilder which was introduced in his 1978 book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems”.

Traders may be relying in part on technical stock analysis. Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 106.31. Despite the name, CCI can be used on other investment tools such as stocks. The CCI was designed to typically stay within the reading of -100 to +100. Traders may use the indicator to determine stock trends or to identify overbought/oversold conditions. A CCI reading above +100 would imply that the stock is overbought and possibly ready for a correction. On the other hand, a reading of -100 would imply that the stock is oversold and possibly set for a rally.

Technical investors may be checking certain levels on Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) shares. For traders looking to capitalize on trends, the ADX may be an essential technical tool. The ADX is used to measure trend strength. ADX calculations are made based on the moving average price range expansion over a specified amount of time. ADX is charted as a line with values ranging from 0 to 100. The indicator is non-directional meaning that it gauges trend strength whether the stock price is trending higher or lower. The 14-day ADX presently sits at 27.32. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would indicate a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would signify an extremely strong trend.

For further review, we can take a look at another popular technical indicator. In terms of moving averages, the 200-day is currently at 15.55, the 50-day is 16.54, and the 7-day is resting at 17.96. Moving averages are a popular trading tool among investors. Moving averages can be used to help filter out the day to day noise created by other factors. MA’s may be used to identify uptrends or downtrends, and they can be a prominent indicator for detecting a shift in momentum for a particular stock. Many traders will use moving averages for different periods of time in conjunction with other indicators to help gauge future stock price action.

The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is another technical indicator worth taking a look at. Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) currently has a 14 day Williams %R of -4.14. The Williams %R fluctuates between 0 and -100 measuring whether a security is overbought or oversold. The Williams %R is similar to the Stochastic Oscillator except it is plotted upside-down. Levels above -20 may indicate the stock may be considered is overbought. If the indicator travels under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold. Chart analysts may also use the indicator to project possible price reversals and to define trends.

One of the biggest downfalls of the individual investor is not being able to take losses when it becomes necessary. Of course nobody wants to take a loss, but the repercussions of not letting go of a losing stock can end up sealing the demise of the well-intentioned investor. Many professionals would probably agree that the pain of realizing a loss is more intense than the joy of picking a winner. Investors who become reluctant to sell losers may be delaying the inevitable and essentially suffocating the portfolio. Not addressing the losing side can have severe negative effects on the long-term health of the portfolio. Investors may have to find a way to face the music and sell when they realize that a trade has gone sour.