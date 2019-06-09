Company Review: Narrowing in on Shares of Masco Corp (MAS) as ADX Signals Buy

Investors and traders may be focusing on some technical indicators for Masco Corp (MAS). Currently, the 7-day average directional indicator is Buy. This signal may be used to determine the market trend. The 7-day average directional direction is currently Strongest. This signal indicates whether the Buy or Sell signal is getting stronger or weakening, or whether the Hold is heading towards a Buy or Sell. The 7-day directional strength is Soft. This trend strength indicator measures the signal based on historical performance where minimum would represent the weakest, and maximum would indicate the strongest. Taking a quick look at another popular indicator, we can see that the 10-day moving average Hilo channel is currently Buy. This indicator calculates the moving average based on highs/lows rather than the closing price.

With the stock market trading at current levels, investors may be tossing around ideas about how to trade the next few quarters. As we slip further into the second half of the year, investors may be assessing the latest earnings reports and trying to calculate the future prospects of certain stocks. Finding bargain stocks at current levels may be much harder than spotting hidden gems when markets are down. Plowing through the fundamentals may help sort out some of the questions that investors may have that come along with trading at these levels. Investors may have to do a little more homework in order to identify that next great trade, but the rewards may be well worth the extra time and effort.

Masco Corp’s current pivot is 37.88. The pivot point is commonly used as a trend indicator. The pivot is the average of the close, low, and high of the prior trading period. The stock currently has a standard deviation of +0.80. Standard deviation is defined as a measure of the dispersion from the mean in regards to a data set. When dealing with financial instruments, the standard deviation is applied to the annual rate of return to help measure the volatility of a particular investment. Watching the standard deviation may assist investors with trying to figure out if a stock is primed for a major move.

Tracking current trading session activity on shares of Masco Corp (MAS), we can see that the stock price recently hit 37.96. At the open, shares were trading at 37.66. Since the start of the session, the stock has topped out with a high of 38.16 and bottomed with a low of 37.51. After noting current price levels, we can see that the change from the open is presently 0.53. Of course, there is no simple answer to solving the question of how to best tackle the stock market, especially when dealing with an uncertain investing climate. There are many different schools of thought when it comes to trading equities. Investors may have to first gauge their appetite for risk in order to form a solid platform on which to build a legitimate strategy.

Active investors may be interested in tracking historical stock price information on shares of Masco Corp (MAS). Over the past full year, the high point for the stock was seen at 41. During that same period, the low price touched 27.03.

