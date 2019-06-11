Company Performance Review on Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Looking back at some historical performance on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW), we can see that the stock price performance for the last week is 5.76%. Tracking back further over the past month, the stock has performed 7.61%. For the last quarter, shares have performed 10.50%. Going back to the start of the calendar year, company shares are 24.00%. If we scroll back to the full year reading, shares have performed 20.80%. Investors may be trying to figure out if it is a good time to get into a certain stock, or whether to exit a position that has been a loser. Whatever the case, outperforming the market is on the minds of many dedicated equity investors.

We can now shift our focus to some alternate company data on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW). The stock has a current ATR of 3.05. When applying indicators for technical analysis, traders and investors may choose to examine the ATR or average true range. The ATR measures the volatility of a stock on a day-to-day basis. The average true range is typically based on 14 periods and may be calculated daily, weekly, monthly, or intraday. The ATR is not considered a directional indicator, but it may reflect the strength of a particular move.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) have been recently spotted trading 0.07% off of the 52-week high price. On the other end, company shares have been noted 40.01% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks. Switching over to some distances from popular moving averages, we see that the stock has been recorded 16.88% away from the 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading 5.74% off of the 20-day moving average.

Focusing on some other company information, we can see that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) has a beta of 0.82. Beta indicates the tendency of a stock's returns to respond to market swings. A beta of 1 indicates that the stock price moves with the market. A beta under 1 indicates that the stock is less volatile than the market in theory. A beta value over one would indicate the opposite. In terms of volatility, shares have been noted at 1.86% for the week, and 1.48% for the past month.

