Commscope Holding Company (COMM) Holding Above PSAR After Recent Close

Shares of Commscope Holding Company (COMM) are on watch as they closed the most recent session above the Parabolic SAR line. The current level of the shares currently stands at 12.10 at the time of writing.

The main usage of the Parabolic SAR is for trailing stops and exit points. The principle of trading using this indicator is easy. A long position should be maintained as long as the indicator is moving above the price levels, whereas a short position – while it is below them. In addition, when the SAR changes its direction and crosses the price levels, not only the current position should be closed, but it is suggested that the opposite one should be opened at the same price levels.

However, it should be used only when the market has the defined trend (around 30% of the time) and is smoother. When the trend is absent or the market is volatile, this system generates a lot of incorrect signals. Moreover, the indicator should be adjusted depending on the characteristics of the underlying shares.

At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Commscope Holding Company (COMM) is 25.88. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

Some investors may find the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R as a helpful technical indicator. Presently, Commscope Holding Company (COMM)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -34.02. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

When performing stock analysis, investors and traders may opt to view technical levels. Commscope Holding Company (COMM) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 85.76. Investors and traders may use this indicator to help spot price reversals, price extremes, and the strength of a trend. Many investors will use the CCI in conjunction with other indicators when evaluating a trade. The CCI may be used to spot if a stock is entering overbought (+100) and oversold (-100) territory.

Checking in on moving averages, the 200-day is at 18.22, the 50-day is 12.87, and the 7-day is sitting at 12.08. Moving averages may be used by investors and traders to shed some light on trading patterns for a specific stock. Moving averages can be used to help smooth information in order to provide a clearer picture of what is going on with the stock. Technical stock analysts may use a combination of different time periods in order to figure out the history of the equity and where it may be headed in the future. MA’s can be calculated for any time period, but two very popular time frames are the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Shifting gears to the Relative Strength Index, the 14-day RSI is currently sitting at 52.06, the 7-day is 56.39, and the 3-day is currently at 43.19 for Commscope Holding Company (COMM). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a highly popular momentum indicator used for technical analysis. The RSI can help display whether the bulls or the bears are currently strongest in the market. The RSI may be used to help spot points of reversals more accurately. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder. As a general rule, an RSI reading over 70 would signal overbought conditions. A reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. As always, the values may need to be adjusted based on the specific stock and market. RSI can also be a valuable tool for trying to spot larger market turns.

