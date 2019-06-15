Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC)’s 21 Value Composite Score in Focus

Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the Value Composite score uses six valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, price to sales and shareholder yield. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has a Value Composite score of 21. The VC score is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Removing the sixth ratio (shareholder yield) we can view the Value Composite 1 score which is currently sitting at 24.

Dedicated investors are usually on the lookout for promising stocks that have been overlooked by the investment community. They may be searching for companies that have slipped under the radar and are primed for a move higher. Some investors may do the research and locate these stocks that are infrequently in the financial news headlines and are relatively unknown by the average investor. These stocks may be smaller cap, trading on a foreign exchange, or stocks that used to be prominent that have not been part of the conversation recently. Finding these stocks may take some extra research and effort. Investors who are able to do enough digging may be able to find some great names to help support the stock portfolio.

When putting hard earned money at risk, investors will want to look at all the angles in order to make sure that no stone is left unturned when building the stock portfolio. With so many different stocks available to trade, investors may need to figure out a way to make the selection process manageable. Some investors may choose to start with industry research first and eventually filter down to individual stock picks. Others may want to start at the individual stock level and go from there. Whatever the approach the investor chooses, putting in the time and effort might greatly help the long-term performance of the stock portfolio.Shifting gears, we can see that Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has a Q.i. Value of 39.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has a current MF Rank of 5227. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks. Commercial Metals Company has a current ERP5 Rank of 4959. The ERP5 Rank may assist investors with spotting companies that are undervalued. This ranking uses four ratios. These ratios are Earnings Yield, ROIC, Price to Book, and 5 year average ROIC. When looking at the ERP5 ranking, it is generally considered the lower the value, the better.

Valuation Scores

At the time of writing, Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has a Piotroski F-Score of 4. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

Commercial Metals Company has an M-score Beneish of -1.855202. This M-score model was developed by Messod Beneish in order to detect manipulation of financial statements. The score uses a combination of eight different variables. The specifics of the variables and formula can be found in the Beneish paper “The Detection of Earnings Manipulation”.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). The name currently has a score of 5.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

Many individual investors who trade stocks are looking for the next big breakout. It can be much more exciting to be able to tell glamorous stories of picking a winning stock before everybody else was aware. Of course, this is no easy task. There are so many stocks to choose from, and hunting for undervalued stocks may take lots of time that many investors do not have. Other investors will strictly trade the big established names with the hope that consistent growth will provide stable returns to the portfolio. Understanding risks involved with picking stocks can help the investor figure out what is best for them individually. It is typically considered wise to make sure that there is proper diversification in the stock portfolio. Finding that balance to achieve long lasting portfolio health is generally what most investors attempt to accomplish when trading equities.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 37.024700. The 6 month volatility is 37.737000, and the 3 month is spotted at 37.171000. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) presently has a 10 month price index of 0.74495. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 0.66355, the 24 month is 0.86778, and the 36 month is 0.95502. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 0.97338, the 3 month is 0.95729, and the 1 month is currently 0.92421.

From time to time, even solid companies may experience some sort of setback. Just because a company encounters one negative event, it might not be appropriate to sell the stock. Often times, the stock may still be valuable on a fundamental level, and there may be plenty of room for resurgence. When bad news hits, the stock price may be greatly impacted. Sometimes there can be an overexaggeration which leads to erroneous selling. This can in turn provide buying opportunities to those in the know. Investors who do the homework and closely examine the underlying numbers may put themselves in a good position when situation like this arise. Investors that are looking for longer term value may find that a panic sell-off is the perfect chance to get into a stock that has just suffered a temporary setback. Paying attention to these occurrences can greatly help the investor spot potential buying opportunities in the equity market.