Comcast Corporation (NasdaqGS:CMCS.A) Boasting a VC1 Score of 33

Comcast Corporation (NasdaqGS:CMCS.A) currently has a Value Composite score of 33. The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Comcast Corporation (NasdaqGS:CMCS.A) is 26.

Often times, the stock market will be affected by political, social, or economic events. The result may be end up to be positive or negative. It is wise to remember that market fluctuations can happen at any time for many various reasons. Sometimes it may not be evident of why the market moved until long after the scene has played out. Making investment decisions in a turbulent climate may be extremely tricky. At some point, investors may find themselves on the wrong end of a trade. Staying vigilant in the markets may help investors bounce back after a temporary defeat. Investors who stay the course and stay with an investment plan may be able to better handle the ups and downs of daily market movements. Repeatedly trying to find the tops or bottoms is not an easy task. Even the most seasoned investors may not be able to successfully time the market.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of Comcast Corporation (NasdaqGS:CMCS.A), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 21.011000. The 6 month volatility is 20.241700, and the 3 month is spotted at 16.622500. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

After a recent scan, we can see that Comcast Corporation (NasdaqGS:CMCS.A) has a Shareholder Yield of 0.045862 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of -0.19289. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

The Return on Invested Capital (aka ROIC) for Comcast Corporation (NasdaqGS:CMCS.A) is 0.273052. The Return on Invested Capital is a ratio that determines whether a company is profitable or not. It tells investors how well a company is turning their capital into profits. The ROIC is calculated by dividing the net operating profit (or EBIT) by the employed capital. The employed capital is calculated by subrating current liabilities from total assets. Similarly, the Return on Invested Capital Quality ratio is a tool in evaluating the quality of a company’s ROIC over the course of five years. The ROIC Quality of Comcast Corporation (NasdaqGS:CMCS.A) is 20.675143. This is calculated by dividing the five year average ROIC by the Standard Deviation of the 5 year ROIC. The ROIC 5 year average is calculated using the five year average EBIT, five year average (net working capital and net fixed assets). The ROIC 5 year average of Comcast Corporation (NasdaqGS:CMCS.A) is 0.336244.

Ratios

The Current Ratio of Comcast Corporation (NasdaqGS:CMCS.A) is 0.73. The Current Ratio is used by investors to determine whether a company can pay short term and long term debts. The current ratio looks at all the liquid and non-liquid assets compared to the company’s total current liabilities. A high current ratio indicates that the company might have trouble managing their working capital. A low current ratio (when the current liabilities are higher than the current assets) indicates that the company may have trouble paying their short term obligations.

Gross Margin Score

The Gross Margin Score is calculated by looking at the Gross Margin and the overall stability of the company over the course of 8 years. The score is a number between one and one hundred (1 being best and 100 being the worst). The Gross Margin Score of Comcast Corporation (NasdaqGS:CMCS.A) is 11.00000. The more stable the company, the lower the score. If a company is less stable over the course of time, they will have a higher score.

Leverage Ratio

The Leverage Ratio of Comcast Corporation (NasdaqGS:CMCS.A) is 0.488041. Leverage ratio is the total debt of a company divided by total assets of the current and past year divided by two. Companies take on debt to finance their day to day operations. The leverage ratio can measure how much of a company’s capital comes from debt. With this ratio, investors can better estimate how well a company will be able to pay their long and short term financial obligations.

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of Comcast Corporation (NasdaqGS:CMCS.A) for last month was 0.96235. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for Comcast Corporation (NasdaqGS:CMCS.A) is 1.31031.

Investors may be taking a closer look at holdings and trying to decide which way the stock market will lean in the second half of the year. Maybe there are some surprising winners, and the decision needs to be made to either sell for a profit or hold on for further potential gains. Maybe there are some losers that are being held onto with the hope of a rebound. Sometimes investors may get too emotionally attached to certain stocks. Keeping unbiased focus on the market may help provide the portfolio with an added boost. Nobody knows for sure what will transpire over the next few quarters. As earnings reports flow in, investors will be monitoring which companies provide the biggest surprises.

