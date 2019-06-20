Columbus Mckinnon (CMCO) VMA Trending Higher Over Last Sessions

Columbus Mckinnon (CMCO) has been garnering interest of retail and insitutional invenstors alike as the shares have seen its VMA (volume moving average) steadily rise over the past 7 sessions. In the most recent session, shares touched a high point of 39.78, while dipping down to 38.90. Shares closed with a change of 0.04 from the most recent open.

Successful traders are typically skilled at building highly disciplined trading systems. These systems that they create may range from very simple to highly complex. Traders may need to fine tune the system to suit their specific needs and goals. Finding a little edge can lead to big rewards when dealing with the stock market. It is important to remember that a trading system that works for one person may not work for another. Novice traders may realize how hard it is to actually bring home healthy returns. Acquiring the necessary knowledge may take a long time, but putting in the effort and doing all the homework may help give the trader an advantage over the long run. Many successful stock market traders will be the first ones to admit that finding success is not going to happen overnight. Staying disciplined and being able to learn from mistakes can also go a long way when dealing with the ever-changing equity market landscape.

A Volume Moving Average is the simplest volume-based technical indicator. Similar to a price moving average, a VMA is an average volume of a security (stock), commodity, index or exchange over a selected period of time. Volume Moving Averages are used in charts and in technical analysis to smooth and describe a volume trend by filtering short term spikes and gaps.

The stock market can be influenced by many different factors such as news, politics, earnings reports, or even company rumors. Often times the market may not react as expected to certain events. This may cause the investor to become frustrated at times. Sometimes certain market moves may seem to go against prevailing logic. This is why it can be extremely hard to predict near-term moves with any certainty. Taking a big picture look at the financial markets may help offer a clearer picture of how all the different aspects contribute to market movements. Figuring out why a certain move happened may help shed some light when the same scenario arises again in the future.

The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is a technical indicator worth taking a look at. Columbus Mckinnon (CMCO) currently has a 14 day Williams %R of -9.54. The Williams %R fluctuates between 0 and -100 measuring whether a security is overbought or oversold. The Williams %R is similar to the Stochastic Oscillator except it is plotted upside-down. Levels above -20 may indicate the stock may be considered is overbought. If the indicator travels under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold. Chart analysts may also use the indicator to project possible price reversals and to define trends.

Another technical indicator that might serve as a powerful resource for measuring trend strength is the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX was introduced by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s and it has stood the test of time. The ADX is typically used in conjunction with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to help spot trend direction as well as trend strength. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Columbus Mckinnon (CMCO) is noted at 21.13. Many technical analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

Investors may use various technical indicators to help spot trends and buy/sell signals. Presently, Columbus Mckinnon (CMCO) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 92.10. The CCI was developed by Donald Lambert. The assumption behind the indicator is that investment instruments move in cycles with highs and lows coming at certain periodic intervals. The original guidelines focused on creating buy/sell signals when the reading moved above +100 or below -100. Traders may also use the reading to identify overbought/oversold conditions.

Taking a look at other technical levels, the 3-day RSI stands at 71.11, the 7-day sits at 66.62 and the 14-day (most common) is at 61.02. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is an often employed momentum oscillator that is used to measure the speed and change of stock price movements. When charted, the RSI can serve as a visual means to monitor historical and current strength or weakness in a certain market. This measurement is based on closing prices over a specific period of time. As a momentum oscillator, the RSI operates in a set range. This range falls on a scale between 0 and 100. If the RSI is closer to 100, this may indicate a period of stronger momentum. On the flip side, an RSI near 0 may signal weaker momentum. The RSI was originally created by J. Welles Wilder which was introduced in his 1978 book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems”.

Keeping an eye on Moving Averages, the 50-day is 37.86, the 200-day is at 36.09, and the 7-day is 38.92 for Columbus Mckinnon (CMCO). Moving averages have the ability to be used as a powerful indicator for technical stock analysis. Following multiple time frames using moving averages can help investors figure out where the stock has been and help determine where it may be possibly going. The simple moving average is a mathematical calculation that takes the average price (mean) for a given amount of time.

As we move deeper into earnings season, investors and analysts will be closely watching which companies look they are getting things right. Many investors will be following which companies beat or miss the estimates by a wide margin. Large surprise factors can cause a stock to jump or fall shortly after the actual numbers are released. Investors may also be tracking which industry leaders come out on top during the latest round of earnings reports. Tracking the sectors that are poised for growth may help give the investor a good idea for the types of stocks they may want to add to the portfolio as we get closer to the end of the current calendar year.