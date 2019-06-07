Columbia Banking Sys (COLB): Examining Today’s Signals

After a recent indicator spot-check, we are noting that shares of Columbia Banking Sys (COLB) are showing a 7 day ADX signal of Buy. This signal is generally used to determine the market trend. The 7-day average directional strength is Weak. This trend strength indicator measures the signal based on historical performance where minimum would represent the weakest, and maximum would indicate the strongest. The 7-day ADX direction is currently Strengthening. This signal shows whether the Buy or Sell signal is getting stronger or weakening, or whether the Hold is heading towards a Buy or Sell.

When looking at technical analysis, one of the leading concepts is that of the trend. Chartists are constantly looking to identify trends to help determine which way a stock price is moving. Trends may not always be easy to spot, but they can be highly useful when identified. When looking at the stock market, an example of an upward trend is generally classified as a stock price that over time keeps reaching higher highs and higher lows. On the flip side, a downward trend is usually identified by spotting a stock that has been hitting lower lows and lower highs. Defining trends may take the novice trader some time to figure out, but learning how to properly study charts may help bring in steady profits in the future.

Checking in on the 20-Day Bollinger Bands signal, the current reading is Hold. This short-term indicator may be used to help spot oversold and overbought conditions. The current direction of the signal is Falling.

Investors may be interested in viewing some other important technical stock indicators for Columbia Banking Sys (COLB). Investors are often focused on share price support and resistance levels. The support is simply a level where a stock may see a bounce after it has fallen. If the stock price manages to break through the first support level, the focus may shift to the second level of support. The resistance is the opposite of support. As a stock rises, it may see a retreat once it reaches a certain level of resistance. After a recent check, the stock’s first resistance level is 34.88, and the second resistance level is 35.38. On the other end, investors are keeping an eye on the first support level of 33.88, and the second support level of 33.39.

Turning the focus to earnings, we note that Columbia Banking Sys (COLB), for the most recent period, the company posted quarterly EPS of 0.63. The trailing 12 month earnings number is currently 2.48. The company’s EPS growth over the previous quarter clocks in at 1.61%. The EPS metric is frequently used to measure a company’s profitability based on each outstanding share of common stock. When a company reports earnings results, the majority of the attention is on whether or not the EPS estimate is hit or missed. Wide gaps between estimates and actual reported figures may result in above normal stock price fluctuations after the earnings report.

Focusing in on some other data, we can see that the stock has a weighted alpha reading of -21.57. The weighted alpha gauges how much the stock has increased or decreased over the period of one full year. The weighting puts higher emphasis on more recent activity providing a more relevant measure for short-term technical analysts to use. A positive weighted alpha reading indicates that the stock has risen over the past year. A negative reading would indicate that the stock is down over that same time period. Technical traders often use the weighted alpha to help discover stocks that are building momentum.

Some traders may be using technical analysis to try and beat the stock market. There are many different indicators that traders have at their disposal. The sheer amount of indicators may leave the trader wondering which ones to use. Studying different technical indicators and signals may be worthwhile and educational, but the average investor may only end up focusing on a couple different indicators that actually work. Finding which indicators to follow and trade on may take some time and effort. Scoping out the proper signals and figuring out which ones tend to work the best may be on the minds of many traders. Trying to follow too many technical indicators might not be the best idea, and it may even cause more confusion. Once the signals have been chosen, traders may spend a lot of time back testing strategies before diving into the market.