CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI): Are Traders Shorting This Stock? What’s Next For the Firm

According to the latest data, investors are looking at CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI)’s short data and trying to figure out market sentiment on which way the market thinks the stock is moving. The firm has 0.87% of total shares float short, yielding a short ratio of 4.11.

RECENT PERFORMANCE AND RECOMMENDATION

Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI)’s stock was 9.66%. Over the last week of the month, it was 6.54%, -3.26% over the last quarter, and 10.75% for the past six months.

Over the past 50 days, CNH Industrial N.V. stock’s -11.09% off of the high and 18.41% removed from the low. Their 52-Week High and Low are noted here. -20.35% away from the high and 20.10% from the low.

The consensus analysts recommendation at this point stands at 2.60 on CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI). This is based on a 1-5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy and 5 a Strong Sell. The same analysts are predicting that the company shares will trade to $11.66 within the next 12-18 months.