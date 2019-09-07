CME Group Inc (CME) Awesome Oscillator Trending Higher

CME Group Inc (CME) shares are being watched closely by traders as the Awesome Oscillator signal is revealing an upward trend building over the past five bars, signaling that market momentum is building for the name.

The Awesome Oscillator (AO), created (and aptly named) by Bill Williams, is an indicator which is able to show what is happening with driving force of the market.. The Awesome Oscillator is created using the difference between the 34-period and 5-period simple moving averages of the bar’s midpoints (H+L)/2. The AO is usually planned as a histogram in which bars higher than the preceding bar will be colored green. Bars lower than the preceding one will be colored red. The Awesome Oscillator was introduced by Williams in his book “New Trading Dimensions”. Active investors are constantly weighing risk and return when trading in the stock market. Every investor has to evaluate their risk appetite at some point. The amount of risk an investor is willing to take on can have a large impact on expected future returns. Some people may be much more comfortable with riskier investments than others. This can greatly vary from one person to the next. Once the individual investor is comfortable with the amount of money on the table, they should be able to spend their energies focused on finding a winning strategy. Finding a winning strategy may involve many different aspects of stock research. Following a plan may help investors plow through downturns in the markets, and being able to change the plan when things aren’t working can also be a help to longer-term portfolio health.

Turning to some additional trading technicals, CME Group Inc (CME) currently has a 50-day moving average of 207.70, the 200-day is at 188.25, and the 7-day is 218.83. In the investing realm, using the moving average for technical equity analysis is still very popular among traders and investors. The moving average can be used as a reference point to help discover buying and selling opportunities. Using a longer term moving average such as the 200-day may help block out the noise and chaos that is sometimes created by daily price fluctuations. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for finding support and resistance levels.

CME Group Inc (CME)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -12.68. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would point to an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would signal an oversold situation. The Williams %R was developed by Larry Williams. This is a momentum indicator that is the inverse of the Fast Stochastic Oscillator.

CME Group Inc (CME) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 183.22. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for CME Group Inc (CME) is sitting at 27.40. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a widely used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued. After a recent check, the 14-day RSI is currently at 69.75, the 7-day stands at 80.41, and the 3-day is sitting at 96.67.

