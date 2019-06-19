Closing Above PSAR Are Shares of Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO)

Shares of Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) are on watch as they closed the most recent session above the Parabolic SAR line. The current level of the shares currently stands at 45.75 at the time of writing.

SAR stands for stop and reverse and it is a trend following indicator, designed to identify the turning point in price action. The parabolic SAR is shown on the charts as a series of small ‘dots’ that are placed either above or below the price. When the price is trending to the upside, the dots are below the price action and when the price is trending to the downside, the dots are above the price action.



When the share price closes above the upper Parabolic SAR, a trader could interpret a buy signal. The Parabolic SAR will move from being above price to below price and the trader would cover any existing short positions and reverse direction and buy long.

When the price closes below the lower Parabolic SAR, a trader could interpret a sell signal. The Parabolic SAR will move from being below price to above price and the trader would sell any existing long positions and reverse direction and go short.

Successfully tackling the equity markets may involve owning a wide range of stocks. Some investors may prefer growth stocks while others may opt for value stocks. Having a good mix of both types may help build of solid foundation for the portfolio. Investors may choose stocks in a specific industry that is gaining strength. If the industry is on the rise, the portfolio may be more likely to succeed. Finding companies that are considered leaders in their field may also be on the investor checklist. A company that has a large presence may help ease investor worry, especially in a down market climate. Finding the perfect stocks to add to the portfolio may not always be easy, and in fact it may be quite difficult. Investors may have to lay out goals to help keep things on track for both the short-term and the long haul.

At the time of writing, Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 68.80. Originally developed by Donald Lambert, the CCI was created to identify long-term changes in trends, but it has been used by traders for different time periods. The CCI may be used for multiple purposes, but a popular use is to spot overbought/oversold conditions.

The 14-day ADX for Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) is currently sitting at 29.11. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. The ADX is a technical indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder used to determine the strength of a trend. The ADX is often used along with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of the trend.

Moving average indicators are used widely for stock analysis. Many traders will use a combination of moving averages with different time frames to help review stock trend direction. One of the more popular combinations is to use the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Investors may use the 200-day MA to help smooth out the data a get a clearer long-term picture. They may look to the 50-day or 20-day to get a better grasp of what is going on with the stock in the near-term. Narrowing in on Moving Averages, the 200-day for Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) is at 38.16, the 50-day is 41.87, and the 7-day is resting at 45.40. The RSI is computed based on the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement. The RSI is considered to be an internal strength indicator, not to be confused with relative strength which is compared to other stocks and indices. The RSI value will always move between 0 and 100. One of the most popular time frames using RSI is the 14-day. The 14-day RSI is presently standing at 61.29, the 7-day sits at 58.11, and the 3-day is resting at 43.98.

Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO)’s Williams %R presently stands at -33.44. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

Investors may be searching high and low for the secret to attaining success in the markets. Knowing when to sell can be just as important as deciding which stocks to buy. Holding on to a loser for too long may leave a sour taste in the mouth. Investors may have unrealistic expectations about a particular name. Knowing when to cut and run can be a gigantic savior for overall portfolio health. Of course if investors end up selling winners too early, they will most likely be leaving too much profit on the table. Finding a good balance and knowing overall market conditions can help with the decision if the time has come. Closely tracking fundamentals and technicals can help give some insight into stock price behavior. Making sure company earnings are in line may also be a wise choice when investing in a recently researched stock.