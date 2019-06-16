Clorox Company (CLX) Stock Pops 0.16% For the Week

Clorox Company (CLX) have climbed higher over the course of the past week revealing positive upward momentum for the shares. In taking a look at recent performance, we can see that shares have moved 0.16% over the past week, 5.77% over the past 4-weeks, -4.25% over the past half year and 23.54% over the past full year.

A highly common way to study stocks is through fundamental analysis. Investors examining the fundamentals may be analyzing the underlying factors that can affect the performance of a particular company. When focusing in on a specific company, investors will look at company management, financial information, business prospects, and industry competition. The goal of digging into the numbers is often times a way to calculate the current value of a company and try to gauge the value into the future. Zooming in on the vital statistics of a company can help provide a glimpse of the company’s overall health.

Investors may be tracking certain levels on shares of Clorox Company (CLX). The current 50-day Moving Average is 152.24, the 200-day Moving Average is 154.00, and the 7-day is noted at 156.90. Moving averages can help spot trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help find support or resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward.

Traders may be relying in part on technical stock analysis. Clorox Company (CLX) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 55.91. Despite the name, CCI can be used on other investment tools such as stocks. The CCI was designed to typically stay within the reading of -100 to +100. Traders may use the indicator to determine stock trends or to identify overbought/oversold conditions. A CCI reading above +100 would imply that the stock is overbought and possibly ready for a correction. On the other hand, a reading of -100 would imply that the stock is oversold and possibly set for a rally.

At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Clorox Company (CLX) is 21.17. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is one of multiple popular technical indicators created by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder introduced RSI in his book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems” which was published in 1978. RSI measures the magnitude and velocity of directional price movements. The data is represented graphically by fluctuating between a value of 0 and 100. The indicator is computed by using the average losses and gains of a stock over a certain time period. RSI can be used to help spot overbought or oversold conditions. An RSI reading over 70 would be considered overbought, and a reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. A level of 50 would indicate neutral market momentum. The 14-day RSI is currently sitting at 60.03, the 7-day is at 63.86, and the 3-day is spotted at 61.91 for Clorox Company (CLX).

