Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A), Ascential plc (LSE:ASCL) Stock Update & Valuation Review

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) has an ERP5 rank of 8811. The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be.

As most investors most likely have learned, there is no easy answer when deciding how to best take aim at the equity market, especially when faced with a volatile investing scenario. There are many different views when it comes to trading stocks. Investors may have to first come up with a plan in order to build a solid platform on which to compile a legitimate strategy. The vast amount of publically available data can seem overwhelming for novice investors. Making sense of the sea of information may do wonders for the health of the individual investor’s holdings.

The Q.i. Value of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) is 27.00000. The Q.i. Value is another helpful tool in determining if a company is undervalued or not. The Q.i. Value is calculated using the following ratios: EBITDA Yield, Earnings Yield, FCF Yield, and Liquidity. The lower the Q.i. value, the more undervalued the company is thought to be.

Technicals

The EBITDA Yield is a great way to determine a company’s profitability. This number is calculated by dividing a company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by the company’s enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The EBITDA Yield for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) is 0.085602.

The Earnings to Price yield of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) is -0.046975. This is calculated by taking the earnings per share and dividing it by the last closing share price. This is one of the most popular methods investors use to evaluate a company’s financial performance. Earnings Yield is calculated by taking the operating income or earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and dividing it by the Enterprise Value of the company. The Earnings Yield for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) is 0.037539. Earnings Yield helps investors measure the return on investment for a given company. Similarly, the Earnings Yield Five Year Average is the five year average operating income or EBIT divided by the current enterprise value. The Earnings Yield Five Year average for Clearway Energy, Inc. is 0.035924.

The FCF Yield 5yr Average is calculated by taking the five year average free cash flow of a company, and dividing it by the current enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The average FCF of a company is determined by looking at the cash generated by operations of the company. The Free Cash Flow Yield 5 Year Average of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) is 0.035246.

Ratios

The Current Ratio of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) is 0.23. The Current Ratio is used by investors to determine whether a company can pay short term and long term debts. The current ratio looks at all the liquid and non-liquid assets compared to the company’s total current liabilities. A high current ratio indicates that the company might have trouble managing their working capital. A low current ratio (when the current liabilities are higher than the current assets) indicates that the company may have trouble paying their short term obligations.

The Leverage Ratio of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) is 0.732522. Leverage ratio is the total debt of a company divided by total assets of the current and past year divided by two. Companies take on debt to finance their day to day operations. The leverage ratio can measure how much of a company’s capital comes from debt. With this ratio, investors can better estimate how well a company will be able to pay their long and short term financial obligations.

The price to book ratio or market to book ratio for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) currently stands at 1.118483. The ratio is calculated by dividing the stock price per share by the book value per share. This ratio is used to determine how the market values the equity. A ratio of under 1 typically indicates that the shares are undervalued. A ratio over 1 indicates that the market is willing to pay more for the shares. There are often many underlying factors that come into play with the Price to Book ratio so all additional metrics should be considered as well.

Adding it All Up

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) is 2. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

The Gross Margin Score is calculated by looking at the Gross Margin and the overall stability of the company over the course of 8 years. The score is a number between one and one hundred (1 being best and 100 being the worst). The Gross Margin Score of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) is 5.00000. The more stable the company, the lower the score. If a company is less stable over the course of time, they will have a higher score.

Every individual investor strives to make the best possible stock investment decisions. New investors may have a limited knowledge of how the stock market functions. Studying the basics and accumulating as much knowledge as possible can help the investor create a cornerstone for future success. Everybody has to start somewhere, but continually adding to the market education pool might help the investor see something that they might not have noticed before. Taking a view of the stock market from various angles can help build a more robust databank from which to work from. Because market environments are always shifting, investors may need to do a little extra homework in order to stay ahead of the curve.



Ascential plc (LSE:ASCL) has an ERP5 rank of 4548. The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. It looks at the stock’s Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The lower the rank, the more undervalued a company is considered to be.

Investors looking to make big gains in the equity market may be looking to fine tune an existing strategy or create a whole new one. It may sound quite easy, buy low and sell high. Obviously, navigating the stock market typically entails much more than that. Identifying market tops and correction levels may be very difficult. Of course, it always hurts to take a loss, but figuring out how to shrink losses can help keep the ship afloat during turbulent market conditions. The situation for the average investor may vary greatly from one person to the next. Some investors will be working with a short-term plan, while other may be focused on a longer-term investment horizon. Goals may also vary from individual to individual. Keeping these goals in sight may help clear up the sometimes foggy investing waters, and provide clarity for creating a winning portfolio.

The Q.i. Value of Ascential plc (LSE:ASCL) is 40.00000. The Q.i. Value is another helpful tool in determining if a company is undervalued or not. The Q.i. Value is calculated using the following ratios: EBITDA Yield, Earnings Yield, FCF Yield, and Liquidity. The lower the Q.i. value, the more undervalued the company is thought to be.

The EBITDA Yield is a great way to determine a company’s profitability. This number is calculated by dividing a company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by the company’s enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The EBITDA Yield for Ascential plc (LSE:ASCL) is 0.053167.

The Earnings to Price yield of Ascential plc (LSE:ASCL) is 0.132300. This is calculated by taking the earnings per share and dividing it by the last closing share price. This is one of the most popular methods investors use to evaluate a company’s financial performance. Earnings Yield is calculated by taking the operating income or earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and dividing it by the Enterprise Value of the company. The Earnings Yield for Ascential plc (LSE:ASCL) is 0.032497. Earnings Yield helps investors measure the return on investment for a given company. Similarly, the Earnings Yield Five Year Average is the five year average operating income or EBIT divided by the current enterprise value. The Earnings Yield Five Year average for Ascential plc is 0.021714.

The FCF Yield 5yr Average is calculated by taking the five year average free cash flow of a company, and dividing it by the current enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The average FCF of a company is determined by looking at the cash generated by operations of the company. The Free Cash Flow Yield 5 Year Average of Ascential plc (LSE:ASCL) is 0.035682.

Price Index

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. Ascential plc (LSE:ASCL) presently has a 10 month price index of 0.99619. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 0.93804, the 24 month is 1.07922, and the 36 month is 1.54195. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 1.10326, the 3 month is 1.05089, and the 1 month is currently 1.08861.

Returns

Looking at some ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) numbers, Ascential plc (LSE:ASCL)’s ROIC is 0.414966. The ROIC 5 year average is 0.768186 and the ROIC Quality ratio is 7.194655. ROIC is a profitability ratio that measures the return that an investment generates for those providing capital. ROIC helps show how efficient a firm is at turning capital into profits.

Ascential plc (LSE:ASCL) has a Price to Book ratio of 2.796907. This ratio is calculated by dividing the current share price by the book value per share. Investors may use Price to Book to display how the market portrays the value of a stock. Checking in on some other ratios, the company has a Price to Cash Flow ratio of 21.837088, and a current Price to Earnings ratio of 7.558583. The P/E ratio is one of the most common ratios used for figuring out whether a company is overvalued or undervalued.

Ascential plc (LSE:ASCL) presently has a current ratio of 1.25. The current ratio, also known as the working capital ratio, is a liquidity ratio that displays the proportion of current assets of a business relative to the current liabilities. The ratio is simply calculated by dividing current liabilities by current assets. The ratio may be used to provide an idea of the ability of a certain company to pay back its liabilities with assets. Typically, the higher the current ratio the better, as the company may be more capable of paying back its obligations.

Occasionally, investors may feel like they are riding on a wild roller coaster when dealing with the stock market. Controlling emotions when taking the ride may assist with making necessary decisions when the time comes. Many investors choose to do thorough research when purchasing any stock. Knowing what is owned and why it is owned may help ease the mind when things get sticky. When the market is riding high and there is generally smooth sailing on the investing seas, individual investors may have the tendency to get complacent. Being prepared for any situation may help ease the stress of big market decision making. There may be a time when it seems like everything is going off the rails, but having an actual game plan for management and recovery could make a huge difference both financially and psychologically.

