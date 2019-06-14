Clearbridge Energy MLP Fund IN (CTR)’s Stock Drops -0.85% For Quarter

Clearbridge Energy MLP Fund IN (CTR) shares are showing negative signals short-term as the stock has finished lower by -0.85 % for the quarter. In taking a look at recent performance, we can see that shares have moved -3.00% over the past 4-weeks, 8.56% over the past half year and -14.26% over the past full year. Weekly performance for Clearbridge Energy MLP Fund IN stands at 1.30.



As we move closer to the end of the year, investors might be closely monitoring key economic reports. Staying on top of the most recent reports can help the individual see the overall landscape a bit clearer. It may be overwhelming to keep up with every single report that comes out, but knowing which information has a bigger impact on stock investments may help the investor. Investors may already be trying to gauge how they will set themselves up for success over the next couple of quarters. They may be still going over all the latest company earnings reports trying to identify some names that can give the portfolio a boost as we move into the New Year.

A technical indicator to check out is the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. Currently, Clearbridge Energy MLP Fund IN (CTR)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is calculated at -26.32. The Williams %R can be an effective momentum indicator to help measure overbought/oversold levels. Being a bound oscillator, levels will range from 0 to -100. Typically, if the value moves above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. On the other end, if the indicator heads under -80, this might signal that the stock is oversold.

Another technical indicator that might serve as a powerful resource for measuring trend strength is the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX was introduced by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s and it has stood the test of time. The ADX is typically used in conjunction with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to help spot trend direction as well as trend strength. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Clearbridge Energy MLP Fund IN (CTR) is noted at 20.34. Many technical analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

Investors may use various technical indicators to help spot trends and buy/sell signals. Presently, Clearbridge Energy MLP Fund IN (CTR) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 84.58. The CCI was developed by Donald Lambert. The assumption behind the indicator is that investment instruments move in cycles with highs and lows coming at certain periodic intervals. The original guidelines focused on creating buy/sell signals when the reading moved above +100 or below -100. Traders may also use the reading to identify overbought/oversold conditions.

Taking a look at other technical levels, the 3-day RSI stands at 65.91, the 7-day sits at 53.70 and the 14-day (most common) is at 48.38. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is an often employed momentum oscillator that is used to measure the speed and change of stock price movements. When charted, the RSI can serve as a visual means to monitor historical and current strength or weakness in a certain market. This measurement is based on closing prices over a specific period of time. As a momentum oscillator, the RSI operates in a set range. This range falls on a scale between 0 and 100. If the RSI is closer to 100, this may indicate a period of stronger momentum. On the flip side, an RSI near 0 may signal weaker momentum. The RSI was originally created by J. Welles Wilder which was introduced in his 1978 book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems”.

Keeping an eye on Moving Averages, the 50-day is 9.55, the 200-day is at 9.59, and the 7-day is 9.31 for Clearbridge Energy MLP Fund IN (CTR). Moving averages have the ability to be used as a powerful indicator for technical stock analysis. Following multiple time frames using moving averages can help investors figure out where the stock has been and help determine where it may be possibly going. The simple moving average is a mathematical calculation that takes the average price (mean) for a given amount of time.

Active investing may be highly stressful at times. Investors often set up trades with the best intentions, but have the tendency to let too much emotion seep into the situation. When dealing with the emotions of market stress, investors may need to figure out how to keep emotions in check in order to make the right decision. This may come easy to some but much harder for others. Because there is no one right way to trade, investors may have to experience certain scenarios for themselves. Creating a plan from the outset may help the investor when tough decisions need to be made. Keeping cool under pressure is a trait shared by many successful investors. When the investor is focused on a plan or specific trading system, this can make things a bit easier when times get tough.