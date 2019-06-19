Cintas Corp (CTAS) Momentum Pushing Higher

Cintas Corp (CTAS) shares have popped up on the radar as the RMI or Relative Momentum Indicator has trended higher over the past 5 sessions. As the momentum builds, we will be closely watching to see if they cross into Overbought territory.

The Relative Momentum Index is calculated as the ratio of average upward price changes to the average absolute price change. The index requires two parameters. The first parameter is the number of periods used to determine price change. The second parameter is the number of periods to average these changes over. The permissible values for RMI lie in the range between 0 and 100. Whilst a crossing of the center line may be interpreted as a warning of an impending trend change, only values over 70 are usually regarded as a buy signal and those below 30 as a sell signal.

Traders may already have a favorite method for applying technical analysis. Active traders are typically concerned with shorter-term price movements when trading shares. Entry and exit points tend to be way more important for traders who are looking to capitalize on stock market trends. Some traders may opt to only use technical analysis when picking stocks, while others will also incorporate company fundamentals when doing research. Of course, there is no one foolproof method for trading the markets. Many technical investors will still opt to familiarize themselves with the fundamentals before diving deeper into the technical signals. Longer-term investors might not be as concerned with day to day price fluctuations while short-term traders may not want to miss out on any significant price swings. Whatever trading strategy is applied, investors may still want to try to get a sense of the overall picture before making the trade.

Crossing over to look at some additional metrics, we note that Cintas Corp (CTAS) currently has a 50-day moving average of 220.78, the 200-day is at 197.94, and the 7-day is 233.94. In the investing realm, using the moving average for technical equity analysis is still very popular among traders and investors. The moving average can be used as a reference point to help discover buying and selling opportunities. Using a longer term moving average such as the 200-day may help block out the noise and chaos that is sometimes created by daily price fluctuations. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for finding support and resistance levels.

Cintas Corp (CTAS)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -36.74. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would point to an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would signal an oversold situation. The Williams %R was developed by Larry Williams. This is a momentum indicator that is the inverse of the Fast Stochastic Oscillator.

Cintas Corp (CTAS) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 29.68. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Cintas Corp (CTAS) is sitting at 36.53. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a widely used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued. After a recent check, the 14-day RSI is currently at 58.51, the 7-day stands at 51.15, and the 3-day is sitting at 27.82.

Technical investors generally rely heavily on price charts to help spot potential trades. Chartists will often try to interpret past movements with the goal of trying to gauge the future share price movements. Some charts can be extremely complex while others may be quite simple. Many traders will spend countless hours studying the signals to try to spot optimal entry and exit points. There are many different indicators that technical analysts can follow. Some traders will use standalone signals, and others will use a robust combination. Getting into the nitty-gritty of charting can be overwhelming for the beginner. Taking the time to completely understand what the charts are saying can be the difference between a big win and a major loss.