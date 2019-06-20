Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG): Stock Review and Analyst Ratings Watch

Wall Street analysts often give recommendations on equities that they cover. These analysts typically have a deep understanding of the health of a particular company. Taking a quick look at shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG), we note that the current average broker rating is now 2.48. This data is provided by Zacks Research using a ratings scale from 1 and 5. A broker rating of 1 would translate into a Strong Buy. A rating of 5 would indicate a Strong Sell recommendation. This average broker rating may help provide some insight on how the sell-side is currently viewing company stock. After a recent scan, we have also noticed that 11 Street analysts have rated the stock a Strong Buy or Buy, based analysts polled by Zacks Research.

Following shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG), we can see that the average consensus target price based on contributing analysts is currently $661.28. Wall Street analysts often provide price target projections on where they believe the stock will be headed in the future. Because price target projections are essentially the opinions of covering analysts, they have the ability to vary widely from one analyst to another.

Zooming in on the current quarter EPS consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG), we see that the current number is 3.7. This EPS estimate is using 27 Wall Street analysts polled by Zacks Research. Last quarter, the company stated a quarterly EPS of 3.4. Sell-side analysts have the task of examining companies and providing estimates relating to future results. These estimates carry a lot of weight on the Street, and earnings hits or misses revolve around these numbers. Sometimes these predictions are very close to the actual reported number, and other times they are not. Many investors will be closely watching which way analyst estimates are being adjusted right before earnings. This may provide some insight on how good or bad the numbers for the quarter are likely to be. Investors might want to take a look at their holdings after the earnings reports to make sure that nothing extremely out of the ordinary after combing through the results.

Individual investors might be looking at all the angles in order to concoct a winning plan for the next few quarters. The diligent investor is typically on the ball and ready to encounter any unforeseen market movements. Monitoring recent stock price activity on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) we have noted that the stock price has been trading near $732.54. Turning the focus to some historical price information, we note that the stock has moved 6.35% over the previous 12 weeks. Since the start of the year, we note that shares have seen a change of 69.65%. Over the last 4 weeks, shares have seen a change of 2.45%. Over the last 5 sessions, the stock has moved 0.45%. After a recent scan, we can see that the 52-week high is currently $740.59, and the 52-week low is presently $385.84.

Investors may already be plotting the course for the next few quarters. Many investing decisions may need to be made after the next round of company earnings reports are released. Studying the numbers can help the investor see whether or not the stock's prospects look good in the near term as well as the longer term.