China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (SEHK:144) Has Posted Sales Growth of -0.11111 YoY

Potential Investors often look for key drivers that can move a stock in a positive direction. One of those is sales growth. China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (SEHK:144) of the Industrial Transportation sector, witnessed sales growth of -0.11111 year over year. The firm has a traded value of 5132 and has its headquarters in Hong Kong.



Under recent market conditions, it may be quite difficult to be overly bearish. Most signs seem to be pointing in the right direction as investors keep concentrating on superior returns from the stock market. At this point in time, investors may have to make the tough decision whether to be fully invested in the stock market, or keep some cash handy on the sidelines. As we have seen, there will be a few days or weeks where market action may spur some second guessing, but the bulls seem they are still going to keep running. Many investors may be crafting plans for when the good times inevitably come to an end. Being prepared for market changes may help weather the storm when it comes.



China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (SEHK:144) closed the recent session at 11.860000 with a market value of $5169558.

Investors may be doing a portfolio evaluation as we head into the second half of the calendar year. Assessing results from the first half may help identify what went right, and what went wrong. Many investors may have missed the charge, and they keep hoping for stocks to retreat to go on a buying spree. Gaining a solid grasp on the markets may take years to truly figure out. Combining technical analysis and tracking fundamentals may provide a large boost of confidence to the investor. Being able to sift through the countless chatter may take some perseverance and extreme focus. Creating a winning portfolio might only be a few sharp trades away.

Turning to some key growth data as decimals. One year cash flow growth ratio is calculated on a trailing 12 months basis and is a one year percentage growth of a firm’s cash flow from operations. This number stands at -1.00000 for China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (SEHK:144). The one year Growth EBIT ratio stands at -0.23971 and is a calculation of one year growth in earnings before interest and taxes. The one year EBITDA growth number holds at -0.16109 which is calculated similarly to EBIT Growth with just the addition of amortization.

Taking even a further look we note that the 1 year Free Cash Flow (FCF) Growth is at -1.00000. The one year growth in Net Profit after Tax is -0.00024 and lastly sales growth was -0.11111.

One of the most famous sayings in the stock market is “buy low, sell high”. This may seem like an oversimplified statement, but there are many novice investors who often do the complete opposite. Many investors may be looking too closely at stocks that have been on the rise, and they might not be checking on the underlying fundamental data. They may be hoping to ride the wave higher, but may end up shaking their heads. On the flip side, many investors may hold onto stocks for far too long after they have slipped drastically. Waiting for a bounce that may never come can cause frustration and plenty of second guessing. Successful investors are typically able to locate stocks that are undervalued at a certain price. This may take a lot of practice and dedication, but it may do wonders for the health of the portfolio.

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (SEHK:144) has a current suggested portfolio ownership target rate of 0.03800 (as a decimal) ownership. Target weight is the volatility adjusted recommended position size for a stock in your portfolio. The maximum target weight is 7% for any given stock. The indicator is based off of the 100 day volatility reading and calculates a target weight accordingly. The more recent volatility of a stock, the lower the target weight will be. The 3-month volatility stands at 23.664900 (decimal), the 6-month at 21.310600 and the 12-month at 23.413700. This is the normal returns and standard deviation of the stock price over three months annualized.

Taking look at some key returns and margins data we can note the following: China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (SEHK:144) has Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of 0.018800, with a 5-year average of 0.032719 and an ROIC quality score of 4.406657. Why is ROIC important? It’s one of the most fundamental metrics in determining the value of a given stock. It helps potential investors determine if the firm is using it’s invested capital to return profits.

Changing lanes and looking at some Debt ratios, China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (SEHK:144) has a debt to equity ratio of 0.49791 and a Free Cash Flow to Debt ratio of 0.000000. This ratio provides insight as to how high the firm’s total debt is compared to its free cash flow generated. In terms of Net Debt to EBIT, that ratio stands at 14.22384. This ratio reveals how easily a company is able to pay interest and capital on its net outstanding debt. The lower the ratio the better as that indicates that the company is able to meet its interest and capital payments. Lastly we’ll take note of the Net Debt to Market Value ratio. China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited’s ND to MV current stands at 0.771144. This ratio is calculated as follows: Net debt (Total debt minus Cash ) / Market value of the company.

Investors have the ability to approach the stock market from various angles. This may include using technical analysis, fundamental analysis, or a combination or the two. Investors watching the technical levels may be trying to chart patterns and discover trends in stock price movement. Investors tracking the fundamentals may be looking closely at many different factors. They may be focused on industry performance, earnings estimates, dividend payouts, and other factors. They might also be studying how the company is run, and trying to figure out the true value of the firm. Keeping track of all the data may seem overwhelming, but it may help give a needed boost to the portfolio.