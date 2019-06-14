Chikou Span Climbs Above Tenkan Line For B. Riley Financial Inc 7.25% Senior Notes Due (RILYG)

B. Riley Financial Inc 7.25% Senior Notes Due (RILYG) Chikou span line has moved above the Tenkan price line, indicating a potential trend reversal. The chikou span represents one of Ichimoku’s most unique features; that of time-shifting certain lines backwards or forwards in order to gain a clearer perspective of price action. In the chikou span’s case, the current closing price is time-shifted backwards by 26 periods. While the rationale behind this may at first appear confusing, it becomes very clear once we consider that it allows us to quickly see how today’s price action compares to the price action of 26 periods ago, which can help determine trend direction. If a Chikou span is descending quickly into a past price line, it could be a sign of exhaustion for the asset. Another popular use of the Chikou span is to help confirm points of possible resistance or support. The juxtaposition of the current trend against past price trends allows for an easier comparison of peaks and troughs. Traders can then combine the Chikou with other momentum indicators to exit or enter positions for potential breakouts.

Value investors may be scanning the shelves for bargain stocks. They may be looking to spot those shares that haven’t been doing a whole lot and are being generally overlooked by the investing world. Value investors may be searching for stocks with lower price to earnings ratios that possess higher dividend yields. Investors looking for growth stocks may be willing to shell out a little more for a stock that has the possibility of increasing EPS at a quicker pace. Some investors may favor one category of stocks over another, but they may need to find a combination at some point. As markets tend to move in cycles, it may be necessary to align the portfolio to the category that is best positioned to make consistent gains in the future.

At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for B. Riley Financial Inc 7.25% Senior Notes Due (RILYG) is standing at 24.52. Many chart analysts believe that an ADX reading over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would suggest no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

What Is ADX?

The Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX was created by J. Welles Wilder to help determine how strong a trend is. In general, a rising ADX line means that an existing trend is gaining strength. The opposite would be the case for a falling ADX line.

Looking further at additional technical indicators we can see that the 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) for B. Riley Financial Inc 7.25% Senior Notes Due (RILYG) is sitting at 59.32. CCI is an indicator used in technical analysis that was designed by Donald Lambert. Although it was originally intended for commodity traders to help identify the start and finish of market trends, it is frequently used to analyze stocks as well. A CCI reading closer to +100 may indicate more buying (possibly overbought) and a reading closer to -100 may indicate more selling (possibly oversold).

Moving averages can help spot trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help find support or resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward. Shares of B. Riley Financial Inc 7.25% Senior Notes Due (RILYG) have a 7-day moving average of 25.03. Taking a glance at the relative strength indictor, we note that the 14-day RSI is currently at 55.46, the 7-day stands at 53.62, and the 3-day is sitting at 42.37.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings.

Investors may be trying to define which trends will prevail in the second half of the year. As the markets continue to chug along, investors may be trying to maximize gains and become better positioned for success. Technical analysts may be studying different historical price and volume data in order to help uncover where the momentum is headed. Coming up with a solid strategy may take some time, but it might be well worth it in the long run. As we move deeper into the year, investors will be closely tracking the next few earnings periods. They may be trying to project which companies will post positive surprises.