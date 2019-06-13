Chikou Line Moves Above Champion Iron Limited (CIA.AX)’s Tenkan Reading

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.AX) shares have made it to technical trader’s radar as the stock’s Chikou line has crossed above the Tenkan. The Ichimoku Kinko Hyo technique offers the chance to obtain many different types of operating signals through the use of a single graph. As for all trading techniques, when we are using the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo for our operations, it is always advisable to take into account other elements (volumes, sentiment, seasonality, oscillators, etc …), but certainly the immediate graphic understanding of the trend and its evolution represent the strongest point of the Ichimoku technique. The Chikou span is the lagging indicator component of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo candlestick trading model. The Chikou is a line of the most recent price action, but it is plotted 26 trading periods into the past. Chikou spans are designed to allow traders to visualize the relationship between current and prior trends. Trading signals based on the Chikou span are strongest when it does not touch or cross over any the prior candles.

Investors may be employing many various trading strategies when approaching the markets. Investors may be hoping for sustained upward trends where stocks calmly and steadily advance in that direction. Of course, this isn’t typically the case. Having some foreign exposure in the portfolio may provide overall diversification and also potentially boost performance over time. Investing globally may entail considering the risks of investing in economies that are inherently less developed and thus less liquid. A diversified approach may target foreign markets that have solid growth potential and favorable domestic conditions, such as a stable political setting. Investing globally may require much more research and dedication in order to fully understand the ins and outs.

When applying indicators for technical analysis, traders and investors might want to examine the ATR or Average True Range. The current 14-day ATR for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.AX) is currently sitting at 0.14. The ATR basically measures the volatility of a stock on a day-to-day basis. The average true range is typically based on 14 periods and may be calculated daily, weekly, monthly, or intraday. The ATR is not considered a directional indicator, but it may reflect the strength of a particular move.

Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 67.93, the 7-day stands at 70.78, and the 3-day is sitting at 85.34. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a commonly used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued.

Another technical indicator that may be a powerful resource for determining trend strength is the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX was introduced by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s and it has stood the test of time. The ADX is typically used in conjunction with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to help spot trend direction as well as trend strength. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.AX) is noted at 29.78. Many technical analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is another technical indicator worth taking a look at. Champion Iron Limited (CIA.AX) currently has a 14 day Williams %R of -8.62. The Williams %R fluctuates between 0 and -100 measuring whether a security is overbought or oversold. The Williams %R is similar to the Stochastic Oscillator except it is plotted upside-down. Levels above -20 may indicate the stock may be considered is overbought. If the indicator travels under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold. Chart analysts may also use the indicator to project possible price reversals and to define trends.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.AX) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 136.97. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Keeping watch on technicals may involve many different plans and scenarios. Investors may be seeking to get some clarity about a certain stock’s history, and eventually try to project the future. With so much historical data available, investors may choose to look at many different time frames when examining a stock. Going back days, months, of even years, may help broaden the scope and help investors see the bigger picture. When companies gear up to release the next round of quarterly earnings results, investors will be closely watching to see how profitable the overall quarter was. Occasionally, low expectations may provide ample impetus for future stock gains. Per usual, there will most likely be big winners and losers depending on the strength of the individual reports.