Chikou Climbs Above Tenkan For BLIS Technology (BLT.NZ)

BLIS Technology (BLT.NZ) are under the spotlight as the Chikou span line has crossed above the Tenkan line. The Ichimoku signals, indeed all Ichimoku elements, should never be taken in isolation, but considered in the context of the overall chart. Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is a visual technical analysis system and the charts are designed to be considered in their entirety, with regard given to the relationships between all of the elements, including the price. As such, Ichimoku is not suitable for automated or “single event” decision making. If the current close price (as depicted by the chikou span) is lower than the price of 26 periods ago, that would indicate that there is a potential for more bearish price action to come, since price tends to follow trends. Conversely, if the current closing price is above the price of 26 periods ago, that would then indicate the possibility for more bullish price action to follow.

Inexperienced investors may have the tendency to purchase stocks that have recently been on a big run higher. This may be a result of not paying close attention to the fundamentals, or simply hoping that the stock will continue the move higher. Buying after a big move to the upside may mean that the investor is essentially paying too much for the stock at those levels. Sometimes a stock will take off and get too far ahead of its underlying value which may result in the price being overvalued. Keeping a close eye on the fundamentals may be a good way for the investor to know where the stock stands at any point in time.

When undertaking stock analysis, investors and traders may choose to view multiple technical levels. BLIS Technology (BLT.NZ) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -102.49. Investors and traders may use this indicator to help spot price reversals, price extremes, and the strength of a trend. Many investors will use the CCI in conjunction with other indicators when evaluating a trade. The CCI may be used to spot if a stock is entering overbought (+100) and oversold (-100) territory.

We can also do some further technical analysis on the stock. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for BLIS Technology (BLT.NZ) is 20.37. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

Interested investors may be watching the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. Williams %R is a popular technical indicator created by Larry Williams to help identify overbought and oversold situations. Investors will commonly use Williams %R in conjunction with other trend indicators to help spot possible stock turning points. BLIS Technology (BLT.NZ)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -77.78. In general, if the indicator goes above -20, the stock may be considered overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes below -80, this may point to the stock being oversold.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 46.71, the 7-day sits at 39.35, and the 3-day is resting at 38.13. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is an often employed momentum oscillator that is used to measure the speed and change of stock price movements. When charted, the RSI can serve as a visual means to monitor historical and current strength or weakness in a certain market. This measurement is based on closing prices over a specific period of time. As a momentum oscillator, the RSI operates in a set range. This range falls on a scale between 0 and 100. If the RSI is closer to 100, this may indicate a period of stronger momentum. On the flip side, an RSI near 0 may signal weaker momentum. The RSI was originally created by J. Welles Wilder which was introduced in his 1978 book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems”.

For further review, we can take a look at another popular technical indicator. In terms of moving averages, the 200-day is currently at 0.03, the 50-day is 0.04, and the 7-day is resting at 0.04. Moving averages are a popular trading tool among investors. Moving averages can be used to help filter out the day to day noise created by other factors. MA’s may be used to identify uptrends or downtrends, and they can be a prominent indicator for detecting a shift in momentum for a particular stock. Many traders will use moving averages for different periods of time in conjunction with other indicators to help gauge future stock price action.

Investors who have stayed on the sidelines may be considering if the markets will continue to rally higher. Staying vigilant and watching for signs of the next bear may prove to be a crucial element for helping to guide certain portfolio moves. Keeping an eye on historical corrections as well as sentiment and technicals, may help provide the proper insight needed. Investors may be mindful of any meaningful pullback or correction, and they may have a certain percentage in mind for when things seem to be getting out of hand. Cautious optimism may prove to be a profit saver when the bearish winds start to blow. Investors may need to figure out a plan for when to take some profit off the table. Conducting thorough fundamental research on stocks even after they have broken out may help the investor understand the reason behind the move, and whether it is likely to continue or if it is just a temporary spike.