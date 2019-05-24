Chicago Health Officials Warn of Possible Measles Exposure

By Larry Jones / May 24, 2019 at 8:00 am

The Chicago Department of Public Health confirmed a case of measles in Chicago Saturday, which officials say they identified on Friday.

According to the department, “exposures may have occurred on May 16 on public transportation from O’Hare International Airport to University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) campus, and the Chicago Loop, in Millennium Park and in retail establishments on State Street between Monroe and Randolph Streets and on South Canal Street.”

In addition, the statement released said further “exposures may have occurred at UIC Student Center East” on Friday morning.

CDPH says health officials are working closely with the highest-risk areas to individuals who may have been exposed.

“Measles is a serious yet preventable disease through a safe, effective and universally available vaccine” said CDPH Commissioner Julie Morita, M.D. “Chicagoans should make sure their children and family members are up to date on vaccines now. Vaccination is the best way to protect against measles.”

Authorities suggest checking immunization records or ing their healthcare providers to determine if they need to be immunized.

<h5 class="