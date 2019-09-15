Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK): Shares Nearing 52-Week High

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) have been seen trading near 52-week highs recently. Investors may be watching how the stock price reacts as it approaches this level. At the time of writing, company shares had recently hit 93.46. At this level, shares are noted trading -2.92% away from the 52-week high mark. Investors will be curious to see if the stock can maintain momentum after breaking the 52-week high or if the level is merely breached and there is a pullback. Traders and investors might have to make the decision whether to lock in current profits, or hold on for a further push higher.

There are plenty of various strategies to employ when deciding which stocks to buy. These different strategies may be super simple or highly complex. Although there is no one plan that will magically create instant profits, having a plan in place will most likely benefit the investor immensely. One way to examine shares is by following fundamental data. Essentially, fundamental study involves viewing the health of a particular company by studying company financials. Many investors will closely study the balance sheet to see how profitable the company has been and try to figure out future performance. Investors may choose to compare companies that share the same sector in order to get a truer sense of how it stacks up to the competition.

Investors may also be paying close attention to some simple moving average indicators on shares of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). The moving average uses the sum of all of the previous closing prices over a certain time period and divides the result by the number of prices used in the calculation. Many investors will opt to use multiple time periods when examining moving averages. Recently, company shares have been recorded trading -0.71% away from the 20-day moving average. Pushing out to the 50-day, we can see that shares are currently trading 0.19% off of that number. Zooming out to the 200-day moving average, shares have been trading 2.85% away from that value.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) shares currently have a consensus recommendation of 2.80. This rating uses a scale from 1 to 5. A recommendation of 1 or 2 would represent a consensus Buy. A rating of 4 or 5 would indicate a consensus Sell. A rating of 3 would signify a consensus Hold recommendation. Investors often follow the opinions of sell-side analysts offering target prices on the stock. The consensus target price for the stock is presently $100.25.

With the stock nearing 52-week highs, investors may be trying to project the price action over the next few months. Taking a look back at some historical performance numbers for Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK), we can see that shares are -0.80% over the last week. For the last month, company shares are 1.59%. For the last quarter, the stock has performed -0.19%. Watching recent volatility levels, we can see that shares have been recorded at 2.05% for the week, and 1.88% for the last month. If we look back year-to-date, the stock has performed 14.96%. Over the past full-year, shares have performed 7.12%.

The stock currently has a beta value of 0.19. Beta can be useful to gauge stock price volatility in relation to the broader market. A beta of 1 may show that the stock price moves with the market. A beta under 1 might indicate that the stock is less volatile than the market. A beta over 1 indicates that the stock price is more volatile than the market in theory.

Investors might be searching far and wide for the next set of winning stocks to add to the portfolio. Many value investors may be on the lookout for stocks that are underpriced at current levels. Some investors may be looking for names that have the potential to see major growth in the next few years. Picking growth companies can be a bit riskier, but they may have much bigger potential for substantial returns. Other investors may be interested in finding companies that provide stable returns and pay out a solid dividend. Investors may even choose to piece together the portfolio with stocks from different categories. Having a diverse selection of stocks is typically recommended for longer-term portfolio health.