Cheniere Energy (LNG) AO Signal Trending Upward

Cheniere Energy (LNG) market momentum is building as the Awesome Oscillator (AO) is showing an uptrend in the name over the past 5 bars. Awesome Oscillator shows the difference in between the 5 SMA and 34 SMA. If to be precise, 5 SMA of midpoints is subtracted from 34 SMA of midpoints which allows to see the market momentum. Awesome Oscillator buy signals are created when the indicator crosses from below 0 to above 0. The oscillator changes from green (upward movement) to red (downward movement) and back to green again. The oscillator was developed by Bill Williams and outlined in his book titled “New Trading Dimensions”.

Investors will be closely tracking stock market movements over the next few months. As we break into the second part of the year, many will be researching what they did right and what they did wrong in the first half. Recent market action may have investors questioning if a major pullback is on the horizon, or if momentum will turn back to the upside. Investors will have to determine if any tweaks will need to be made to the portfolio. If the economic data continues to display optimism, investors may be able to confidently make some moves to help bolster returns. Over the next few quarters, investors will be hoping that modest gains can turn into major gains.

In taking a look at some additional numbers, the 14-day Relative Strength Index for Cheniere Energy (LNG) is noted at 53.03, the 7-day is 65.57, and the 3-day is sitting at 84.48. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a very popular momentum indicator used for technical analysis. The RSI can help show whether the bulls or the bears are currently strongest in the market. The RSI may be used to help spot points of reversals more accurately. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder. As a general rule, an RSI reading over 70 would signal overbought conditions. A reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions.

In terms of CCI levels, Cheniere Energy (LNG) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 102.60. Investors and traders may use this indicator to help spot price reversals, price extremes, and the strength of a trend. Many investors will use the CCI in conjunction with other indicators when evaluating a trade. The CCI may be used to spot if a stock is entering overbought (+100) and oversold (-100) territory. The 14-day ADX is presently 26.23. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX reading over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A level under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

Investors may be studying other technical indicators like the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Cheniere Energy (LNG)’s Williams %R presently stands at -21.35. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation. Looking at some moving average levels, the 200-day is at 64.60, the 50-day is 64.04, and the 7-day is sitting at 60.27. Moving averages can help identify trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help spot support and resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward.

