Checking on the Signals for SBA Communications (SBAC) as MACD Showing a Buy

Investors may be studying recent technical signals on shares of SBA Communications (SBAC). Watching the longer-term MACD oscillator indicator, we have seen that the signal is Buy. The MACD is typically used to measure bullish or bearish price movements. The direction of the MACD signal is currently Strongest. Taking a peek at the 50-day parabolic time/price signal, we can see the signal is presently displaying a Buy. Let’s take a quick look at some recent stock price activity. At the time of writing, the high price for the current session is 234.33. On the other end of the spectrum, the low price for the session is currently 229.61. After noting recent price levels, we can see that the change from today’s open is presently 3.93.

Stock analysis typically falls into two main categories. Some investors may prefer technical analysis, and others may prefer to study the fundamentals. Many investors will keep an eye on both. Technical analysis involves trying to project future stock price movements based on prior stock activity. Technicians strive to identify chart patterns and study other historical price and volume data. Technical investors look to identify trends when assessing a stock. The trend is typically considered to be the main direction of the share price. Trends are generally categorized as either up, down, or sideways. If a bullish trend is spotted, the trader may expect the upward trend to continue and thus try to capitalize on further upward action.

Investors may be trying to identify volume trends over time. Some investors may look for consistency, while others may be interested in peculiar activity. Taking a look at some historical average volume numbers, SBA Communications (SBAC) has a 1 month average of 739768, a 3 month average of 678427. Focusing on another technical indicator, the stock currently has a 9 day raw stochastic value of 94.81%. This value (ranging from 0-100%) shows where the stock price closed relative to the price range over the given period.

The current analyst rating on shares of SBA Communications (SBAC) is 4.0769230769231. This is based on a scale where a 5 would indicate a Strong Buy, a 4 would equal a Moderate Buy, 3 a hold, 2 a moderate sell, and a rating of 1 would indicate a Strong Sell. Investors often like to keep track of what the sell-side analysts think about certain stocks. Professional Street analysts that cover specific stocks may have deeper knowledge regarding the current health of the company. Analysts may be more active around earnings report periods. They will often make updates to estimates prior to and after a company’s quarterly release. Shifting gears, we can take a brief look at how the stock has fared over the past year. After a recent look, we have noted that the stock’s high price over the past 52-weeks is presently 234.33. Over the same period, shares have dipped to a low of 146.13. Investors and analysts will be curious to see how shares perform heading into the second half of the calendar year.

Keeping tabs on some alternate data, we can see that the stock has a current weighted alpha of +54.40. The weighted alpha measures how much shares have increased or decreased over the full year time frame. The weighting assigns greater emphasis on more recent activity giving a more relevant measure for short-term technical analysts to use. A positive weighted alpha reading indicates that the stock has risen over the last year. A negative reading would indicate that the stock is down over that same time period. Technical traders often use the weighted alpha to help identify stocks that are building momentum.

At times, stock market volatility can wreak havoc on investors. When the market becomes highly volatile, investors may get the jitters and think they need to rush to action. In the heat of the moment, it can be tricky to see the clear skies in the distance. Investors may be best served at times to just let the cards fall where they may and not try to be a hero and drastically change the portfolio. Following a solid plan may allow investors to lay off the gas when times get tough. If the research is well done and the plan is in place, sticking to the plan might be the call. Of course nobody wants to see a significant drop in the value of stocks that they own. Being able to see the overall picture when the markets become turbulent may allow the investor to move forward with confidence.