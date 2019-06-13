Checking in on the Indicators for DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH): Cloud Base Line Reaches 36.25

Successful investors are usually adept at expecting and reacting to sudden change. Things may be all roses when the markets are riding the bulls higher, but environments shift and can leave investors suddenly in the lurch. When times are good, investors may be well served by maintaining a watchful eye on the portfolio. Becoming complacent when everything seems to be working can become a disaster very quickly without the proper attention. Setting up a plan for different market scenarios can greatly benefit the investor. Routinely studying portfolio contents may help when the need to release some underperformers comes. Keeping close tabs on the portfolio may also help fend off a personal panic if events take a dramatic turn for the worse.

Traders often use pivot point analysis to calculate proper support and resistance levels. Pivot points can be used as markers for traders to identify entry and exit positions. We can now take a look at some one month pivot points for DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH):

Fibonacci: 36.97666667

Fibonacci support 1: 35.77718667

Fibonacci support 2: 35.03614667

Woodie: 37.105

Woodie support 1: 35.74

Woodie resistance 1: 38.88

Camarilla: 36.97666667

Classic: 36.97666667

Classic resistance 1: 38.62333333

Classic support 1: 35.48333333

Scanning the levels on shares of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH), investors might be seeing how close the current price is in relation to some historical high and low prices. Looking out over the previous 3 months, we note that the high/low is 38.47/30.45. Over the past 1 month, the high/low is 38.47/31.01. Looking back over the last full-year, the high price is 38.47, and the low price sits at 23.22. For the last six months, the high was seen at 38.47, and the low was noted at

23.22.

Traders have the ability to use many different indicators when studying stocks. The Ichimoku Cloud is a highly popular indicator that helps display support and resistance. Looking at some Ichimoku levels, we note that the Ichimoku Cloud Base Line level is 36.25. The Ichimoku Could Conversion Line reading is 37.22. From another angle, the Ichimoku Lead 1 is presently 33.37615, and the Lead 2 level is 33.4248.

The Donchian Channels indicator can be used to figure out if a market is overbought or oversold. A price breakthrough of either the upper or lower band may signal these conditions. The current reading for the 20 day lower band is 34.03. The current reading for the 20 day upper band is 38.47.

Looking at the stock’s volatility, we note that the current reading is 2.51012146. High volatility may show how the stock’s value can possibly be spread out over a larger range of values. Lower volatility points to the fact that a stock tends to be steadier. Weekly stock volatility clocks in at 3.4723602 while volatility for the month comes in at 3.8495585. The current Bull Bear Power reading for the stock is 1.48654292.

Investors are often searching through all the numbers to help decide which stocks to purchase. Taking a closer look at shares of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH), we see that the stock’s latest close price was 37.53. Tracking historical price information can help investors see the bigger picture when looking at a stock. Since the beginning of the year, shares have seen a change of 50.30036043. Over the last full year, shares have moved 15.90487956. Bringing the focus in, the stock has changed 16.01236476 over the past three months, 10.25264395 over the last month, and 4.48218263 over the last week. Traders will be closely watching to see what happens to the stock price over the next couple of sessions.

Technical analysts will note that the Awesome Oscillator reading is presently 1.78546324. This oscillator may fluctuate above and below a zero line and can be used to create a wide variety of trading signals.

One way to completely avoid market mistakes is to not invest at all. Of course, that could end up to be the greatest mistake of all. Investors will occasionally make some mistakes, as that comes with the territory. The key as with most things in life is to figure out how to learn from past mistakes and use that knowledge to make better decisions going forward. Pinpointing exactly what went wrong may help shed some light on what needs improvement. Sometimes, investors will suffer losses and become discouraged right out of the gate. The tendency is to then try to recoup losses by taking even bigger risks which can lead to complete disaster. One of the biggest differences between successful investors and failed investors is the willingness and ability to learn from past personal mistakes.