Chartists Placing Low Duration Opportunities ETF FT (LMBS) on Their Radar

Investors are paying close attention to the charts of Low Duration Opportunities ETF FT (LMBS), as the shares are holding above the MACD Histogram zero line. The equity recently moved -0.02, touching 51.60 on a recent tick.

MACD-Histogram bridges the time gap between the price movement and MACD. It offers a deeper insight into the balance of power between so called bulls and bears than the original MACD. It is one of the best tools available to a chartist because it shows not only who has control over the market but also their magnitude of strength.

The difference is represented by vertical lines in a series. The interesting fact is that like MACD, MACD-Histogram also fluctuates above and below the zero line. Hence, it is also known as an “oscillator”. In other words it is just the hide and seek between the fast and slow lines. If the fast line is above the slow line, MACD-Histogram is positive and plotted above the zero line. On the other hand if the fast line is below the slow line, MACD-Histogram is negative and plotted below the zero line.

Many new investors may be frantically researching the best way to study the stock market. It is hard to say with any certainty which approach will work out the best. Traders may tend to gravitate towards studying the technical, while longer-term investors may be more likely to use fundamental analysis. Of course, many individuals will opt to use a combination of both. Determining the individual risk tolerance and time horizon can play a big part in deciding which way to tackle the market. Short-term trading can be highly risky and may not be suitable for certain individuals. Long-term investing may be the favored way to get into the stock market, but this may vary from person to person. Investment strategies can range from super simple to ultra complex. The one thing that most stock market followers would agree on is that there is rarely any substitution for hard work, dedication, and putting in the required hours of study.

Investors may also be looking to gain an edge by following the current technical levels for Low Duration Opportunities ETF FT (LMBS). In terms of Moving Averages, the 50-day is 51.44, the 200-day is at 51.15, and the 7-day is 51.58. Using a longer term moving average such as the 200-day may help block out the noise and chaos that is sometimes created by daily price fluctuations. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for finding support and resistance levels. Employing the use of the moving average for technical equity analysis is still highly popular among traders and investors. The moving average can be used as a reference point to assist with the discovery of buying and selling opportunities.

Low Duration Opportunities ETF FT (LMBS)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -50.00. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would point to an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would signal an oversold situation. The Williams %R was developed by Larry Williams. This is a momentum indicator that is the inverse of the Fast Stochastic Oscillator.

Low Duration Opportunities ETF FT (LMBS) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -5.26. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Low Duration Opportunities ETF FT (LMBS) is sitting at 31.48. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a widely used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued. After a recent check, the 14-day RSI is currently at 57.63, the 7-day stands at 55.76, and the 3-day is sitting at 58.57.

Investors are always looking for any little advantage when trading the stock market. Scouring all the various data regarding publically traded companies can be overwhelming at times. Once the investor becomes familiar with the basics, they may be able to dive in deeper and focus on the essentials. Creating a winning strategy may not occur overnight. There may be times when even the best crafted plan does not play out as expected. Being flexible and having the proper tools in place can help the investor see the clearer picture when markets get muddy.