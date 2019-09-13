Chartists Place Neogenomics Inc (NEO) on Notice: Technical Update

Shares of Neogenomics Inc (NEO) have seen the Mesa Adaptive Moving Average (MAMA) crawl below the Fractional Moving Average or FAMA. The crossing of the MAMA and FAMA lines can be used to generate Buy and Sell signals. When the MAMA crosses above the FAMA a buy signal is given. Alternatively, when the MAMA crosses below the FAMA a sell signal is given.

The MESA Adaptive Moving Average is a technical trend-following indicator which adapts to price movement “based on the rate change of phase as measured by the Hilbert Transform Discriminator”. This method of adaptation features a fast and a slow moving average so that the composite moving average swiftly responds to price changes and holds the average value until the next bar’s close. The Averages act as support and resistance areas and the price will tend to react to them. This makes pullbacks to the MAMA and FAMA suitable with-trend entry areas. As with most technical indicators, the MAMA is best used in conjuction with additional signals.

Investors are generally searching for a stock market strategy that not only maximizes returns, but helps them build a portfolio that is set up to achieve long lasting success. New investors may find themselves overwhelmed by the day to day workings of the market. Understanding that markets are volatile and will sometimes be down for extended periods is just another part of the investing process. Having the proper stock portfolio diversification can be a big help when trying to combat volatile markets.

Taking a peek at some additional moving average levels on shares of Neogenomics Inc (NEO), the 200-day is at 20.10, the 50-day is 24.13, and the 7-day is sitting at 23.53. Moving averages can help identify trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help spot support and resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward.

Traders may also be paying close attention to RSI levels on shares of Neogenomics Inc (NEO). The current 14-day RSI is presently sitting at 37.29, the 7-day is 29.34, and the 3-day is 27.78. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index is a popular oscillating indicator among traders and investors. The RSI operates in a range-bound area with values between 0 and 100. When the RSI line moves up, the stock may be experiencing strength. The opposite is the case when the RSI line is heading lower. Different time periods may be used when using the RSI indicator. The RSI may be more volatile using a shorter period of time. Many traders keep an eye on the 30 and 70 marks on the RSI scale. A move above 70 is widely considered to show the stock as overbought, and a move below 30 would indicate that the stock may be oversold. Traders may use these levels to help identify stock price reversals.

When completing stock analysis, investors and traders may opt to review other technical levels. Neogenomics Inc (NEO) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -180.34. Investors and traders may use this indicator to help spot price reversals, price extremes, and the strength of a trend. Many investors will use the CCI in conjunction with other indicators when evaluating a trade. The CCI may be used to spot if a stock is entering overbought (+100) and oversold (-100) territory. The Average Directional Index or ADX is often considered to be an important tool for technical trading or investing. The ADX is a technical indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder used to determine the strength of a trend. The ADX is often used along with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of the trend. Presently, the 14-day ADX is resting at 20.79.

Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend.

When setting up a personal stock investment strategy, individual investors often set short-term and long-term goals. These goals may address the questions of specific objectives, how to start achieving these objectives, and the amount of risk that the individual is comfortable taking on. Once goals are in place, the investor can start to think about the overall strategy, and how they are going to start building the portfolio. A large number of investors will not reach their goals that they created at the outset. There may be many different reasons for this, but getting caught up in the excitement and chasing performance may be near the top of the list. Investors who figure out how to focus on the right information are typically more prepared for the numerous challenges that arise when dealing with the equity market.