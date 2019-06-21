Chartists Place Capital Power Corp (CPX.TO) on Notice: Technical Update

Investors are paying close attention to the charts of Capital Power Corp (CPX.TO), as the shares are holding above the MACD Histogram zero line. The equity recently moved -0.15, touching 30.65 on a recent tick.

MACD-Histogram bridges the time gap between the price movement and MACD. It offers a deeper insight into the balance of power between so called bulls and bears than the original MACD. It is one of the best tools available to a chartist because it shows not only who has control over the market but also their magnitude of strength.

The difference is represented by vertical lines in a series. The interesting fact is that like MACD, MACD-Histogram also fluctuates above and below the zero line. Hence, it is also known as an “oscillator”. In other words it is just the hide and seek between the fast and slow lines. If the fast line is above the slow line, MACD-Histogram is positive and plotted above the zero line. On the other hand if the fast line is below the slow line, MACD-Histogram is negative and plotted below the zero line.

Inexperienced investors may have the tendency to purchase stocks that have recently been on a big run higher. This may be a result of not paying close attention to the fundamentals, or simply hoping that the stock will continue the move higher. Buying after a big move to the upside may mean that the investor is essentially paying too much for the stock at those levels. Sometimes a stock will take off and get too far ahead of its underlying value which may result in the price being overvalued. Keeping a close eye on the fundamentals may be a good way for the investor to know where the stock stands at any point in time.

Investors may also be looking to gain an edge by following the current technical levels for Capital Power Corp (CPX.TO). In terms of Moving Averages, the 50-day is 30.55, the 200-day is at 29.00, and the 7-day is 30.57. Using a longer term moving average such as the 200-day may help block out the noise and chaos that is sometimes created by daily price fluctuations. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for finding support and resistance levels. Employing the use of the moving average for technical equity analysis is still highly popular among traders and investors. The moving average can be used as a reference point to assist with the discovery of buying and selling opportunities.

Capital Power Corp (CPX.TO)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -58.09. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would point to an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would signal an oversold situation. The Williams %R was developed by Larry Williams. This is a momentum indicator that is the inverse of the Fast Stochastic Oscillator.

Capital Power Corp (CPX.TO) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 139.58. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Capital Power Corp (CPX.TO) is sitting at 15.66. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a widely used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued. After a recent check, the 14-day RSI is currently at 54.24, the 7-day stands at 55.99, and the 3-day is sitting at 49.44.

Investors hope that they won’t have to deal with stock picks that don’t pan out, but this happens quite often in the stock market. At some point, the investor may have to make the tough decision to sell a stock that previously had a lot of upward potential. Holding onto an underperforming stock can sometimes hurt the portfolio. Investors may be hesitant to let go of the stock long after it should have been sold. Tracking the underlying fundamentals can assist the investor with figuring out the proper time to buy or sell a particular stock. Mastering this aspect of investing may come with experience, but it may be highly beneficial for the long-term success of the portfolio.