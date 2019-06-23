Chart Review: Taking a Look at Global Brass and Copper Holdin (BRSS) as Channel Indicator Touches Hold

Taking a quick look at the charts on shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdin (BRSS), we see that the 60-day commodity channel index reading is Hold. The CCI indicator is generally used to identify overbought and oversold levels. The CCI signal direction is currently pointing to a Bearish. Moving to the mid-range indicator, we see that the reading from the 40-day commodity channel index is presently Hold. The signal direction is Falling.

Stock market investing can sometimes be a wild ride. High volatility stocks may seem to constantly going haywire. Finding a comfortable balance between stomach turning stocks and low volatility stable stocks may be the way to go. Building confidence in the stock portfolio may come with some trial and error for the individual investor. Many people will rely on others to actively manage their money, but there are always those who prefer to have a hand in every aspect of their hard earned cash. Staying on top of the markets may seem impossible sometimes. There is always something happening, and keeping the pulse on market movements may be quite a struggle. Applying the proper amount of time to dedicate for stock research might just be the difference between buying that next big winner or getting stuck with a big loser.

After a recent look, the stock’s first resistance level is 43.7. On the other side, investors are watching the first support level of 43.64. Investors may also want to take a longer-term look at company shares. According to the most recent information, the stock has a 52-week high of 44.08 and a 52-week low of 24.06. Staying on top of longer-term price action may help provide investors with a wider scope of reference when examining a stock. Investors are often closely following recent stock price support and resistance levels. The support is a level where a stock may see a bounce after it has dropped. If the stock price can break through the first support level, the attention may move to the second level of support. The resistance is the opposite of support. As a stock rises, it may see a retreat once it hits a certain level of resistance.

Tracking some alternate information, we have noted that the company’s current book value is 9.32. The book value is the per share value of a company based on its equity available to common shareholders for the trailing 12 months. Shifting gears, the company has a current interest coverage value of 5.52. This value measures a company’s ability to honor its debt payments. When the value is below 1, the company may not be generating enough cash from its operations to meet its interest obligations. Tracking current trading session activity on shares of (company), we can see that the stock price recently hit 43.67. Since the start of the session, the stock has managed to touch a high of 43.71 and drop to a low of 43.65.

Investors may be trying to decide if stocks will make new highs before the year is out, and whether or not the bull market will celebrate its 9th anniversary next year. The tricky part is prognosticating the short term picture. Investors may not be comfortable enough to go all in, but they may not want to get bearish given the solid economic backdrop. Will there be a big breakout given the strength of earnings and economic growth? Will investors just become numb to the headlines and decide to focus on the positive economic picture? It is always wise to remember that the market can have a correction at any time for any reason. If the political landscape gets even more dysfunctional, then it may be enough of a driver to spur a correction.