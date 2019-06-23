Chart Review: Taking a Look at Au Optronics Corp (AUO) as Channel Indicator Touches Hold

Tracking the latest technical readings, we can see that shares of Au Optronics Corp (AUO) have a current 60-day commodity channel index signal of Hold. The CCI indicator is generally used to identify overbought and oversold levels. The CCI signal direction is currently pointing to a Rising. Turning the focus to the medium-term indicator on company shares, we note that the reading from the 40-day commodity channel index is presently Hold. The current direction of the signal is pointing to a Rising.

One way to completely avoid market mistakes is to not invest at all. Of course, that could end up to be the greatest mistake of all. Investors will occasionally make some mistakes, as that comes with the territory. The key as with most things in life is to figure out how to learn from past mistakes and use that knowledge to make better decisions going forward. Pinpointing exactly what went wrong may help shed some light on what needs improvement. Sometimes, investors will suffer losses and become discouraged right out of the gate. The tendency is to then try to recoup losses by taking even bigger risks which can lead to complete disaster. One of the biggest differences between successful investors and failed investors is the willingness and ability to learn from past personal mistakes.

Tracking some alternate information, we have noted that the company’s current book value is 7.18. The book value is the per share value of a company based on its equity available to common shareholders for the trailing 12 months. Shifting gears, the company has a current interest coverage value of 5.21. This value measures a company’s ability to honor its debt payments. When the value is below 1, the company may not be generating enough cash from its operations to meet its interest obligations. Tracking current trading session activity on shares of (company), we can see that the stock price recently hit 2.91. Since the start of the session, the stock has managed to touch a high of 2.97 and drop to a low of 2.91.

Investors are often closely following recent stock price support and resistance levels. The support is a level where a stock may see a bounce after it has dropped. If the stock price can break through the first support level, the attention may move to the second level of support. The resistance is the opposite of support. As a stock rises, it may see a retreat once it hits a certain level of resistance. After a recent look, the stock’s first resistance level is 2.95. On the other side, investors are watching the first support level of 2.89. Investors may also want to take a longer-term look at company shares. According to the most recent information, the stock has a 52-week high of 4.79 and a 52-week low of 2.77. Staying on top of longer-term price action may help provide investors with a wider scope of reference when examining a stock.

With the stock market trading at current levels, investors may be tossing around ideas about how to trade the next few quarters. As we slip further into the second half of the year, investors may be assessing the latest earnings reports and trying to calculate the future prospects of certain stocks. Finding bargain stocks at current levels may be much harder than spotting hidden gems when markets are down. Plowing through the fundamentals may help sort out some of the questions that investors may have that come along with trading at these levels. Investors may have to do a little more homework in order to identify that next great trade, but the rewards may be well worth the extra time and effort.