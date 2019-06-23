Chaikin Oscillator Below Zero for John Laing Group Plc (JLG.L)

Tracking shares of John Laing Group Plc (JLG.L), we have seen that the Chaikin Oscillator reading is currently below zero. Traders following the stock may be on the lookout for possible bearish momentum.

There is no easy answer when attempting to address the tough question of how to best approach the equity market, especially when facing a turbulent investing climate. There are many different schools of thought when it comes to stock trading. Investors may have to first gauge their appetite for risk in order to build a solid platform on which to construct a legitimate strategy. The wealth of available information has made the road a bit smoother to travel for amateur investors. Making the transition to the next level is most likely on the minds of many dedicated investors. Tracking technicals and fundamentals may also help provide a roadmap to help separate the contenders from the pretenders. As we head into the second half of the year, it remains to be seen which way the market will lean. Investors may have to do all the necessary homework in order to find stocks that will thrive under any market conditions.

John Laing Group Plc (JLG.L) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 49.78. Dedicated investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for John Laing Group Plc (JLG.L) is sitting at 22.63. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 45.91, the 7-day sits at 45.04, and the 3-day is resting at 38.76 for John Laing Group Plc (JLG.L). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is an often employed momentum oscillator that is used to measure the speed and change of stock price movements. When charted, the RSI can serve as a visual means to monitor historical and current strength or weakness in a certain market. This measurement is based on closing prices over a specific period of time. As a momentum oscillator, the RSI operates in a set range. This range falls on a scale between 0 and 100. If the RSI is closer to 100, this may indicate a period of stronger momentum. On the flip side, an RSI near 0 may signal weaker momentum. The RSI was originally created by J. Welles Wilder which was introduced in his 1978 book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems”.

Taking a peek at some Moving Averages, the 200-day is at 350.52, the 50-day is 384.87, and the 7-day is sitting at 378.29. The moving average is a popular tool among technical stock analysts. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a specific period of time. Moving averages can be very useful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock.

John Laing Group Plc (JLG.L)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R presently is at -36.63. In general, if the reading goes above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes under -80, this may show the stock as being oversold. The Williams %R indicator helps show the relative situation of the current price close to the period being observed.

Investing in the stock market often requires individuals to gauge how much risk they are willing to take on for potential reward. Piling on too much risk can put the investor out of their comfort zone. On the flip side, taking on too little risk may not provide the opportunity to receive enough returns to achieve previously stated goals. Finding that perfect balance may come with some first-hand experience that includes some trial and error.