Chaikin Oscillator Above Zero for Chorus Limited (CNU.AX)

Taking a closer look at shares of Chorus Limited (CNU.AX), we have noted that the Chaikin Oscillator reading is currently above zero. Traders following the stock may be on the lookout for possible bullish momentum.

Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 52.05, the 7-day stands at 61.82, and the 3-day is sitting at 85.85. Many investors look to the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of a particular stock to help identify overbought/oversold conditions. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s. Wilder laid out the foundation for future technical analysts to further investigate the RSI and its relationship to underlying price movements. Since its inception, RSI has remained very popular with traders and investors. Other technical analysts have built upon the work of Wilder. The 14-day RSI is still a widely popular choice among technical stock analysts.

Chorus Limited (CNU.AX) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 220.03. Dedicated investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is technical analysis indicator used to discern if a market is trending or not trending. The ADX alone measures trend strength but not direction. Using the ADX with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) may help determine the direction of the trend as well as the overall momentum. Many traders will use the ADX alongside other indicators in order to help spot proper trading entry/exit points. Currently, the 14-day ADX for Chorus Limited (CNU.AX) is 16.60. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend.

Taking a peek at some Moving Averages, the 200-day is at 4.87, the 50-day is 5.66, and the 7-day is sitting at 5.45. The moving average is a popular tool among technical stock analysts. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a specific period of time. Moving averages can be very useful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock.

Chorus Limited (CNU.AX)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R presently is at -13.95. In general, if the reading goes above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes under -80, this may show the stock as being oversold. The Williams %R indicator helps show the relative situation of the current price close to the period being observed.

