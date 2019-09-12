Chaikin Oscillator Above Zero for Aurora Solar Technologies Inc (ACU.V)

Taking a closer look at shares of Aurora Solar Technologies Inc (ACU.V), we have noted that the Chaikin Oscillator reading is currently above zero. Traders following the stock may be on the lookout for possible bullish momentum.

Tackling the stock market may involve many different aspects. Investors may at times feel like they are on a wild ride. Sometimes there are extreme highs, and sometimes there are extreme lows. Figuring out how to best deal with fluctuations can help the investor’s mindset. Investors who are able to keep their emotions in check might be one step ahead of the rest. Being able to identify emotional weaknesses can help the investor avoid tricky situations when things get hairy. Keeping the stock portfolio on the profitable side may involve making decisions that require emotional detachment. When emotions are running high, it may impair the rational decision making capability of the investor.

Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 74.93, the 7-day stands at 84.97, and the 3-day is sitting at 95.18. Many investors look to the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of a particular stock to help identify overbought/oversold conditions. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s. Wilder laid out the foundation for future technical analysts to further investigate the RSI and its relationship to underlying price movements. Since its inception, RSI has remained very popular with traders and investors. Other technical analysts have built upon the work of Wilder. The 14-day RSI is still a widely popular choice among technical stock analysts.

Aurora Solar Technologies Inc (ACU.V) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 191.28. Dedicated investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is technical analysis indicator used to discern if a market is trending or not trending. The ADX alone measures trend strength but not direction. Using the ADX with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) may help determine the direction of the trend as well as the overall momentum. Many traders will use the ADX alongside other indicators in order to help spot proper trading entry/exit points. Currently, the 14-day ADX for Aurora Solar Technologies Inc (ACU.V) is 29.65. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend.

Taking a peek at some Moving Averages, the 200-day is at 0.05, the 50-day is 0.04, and the 7-day is sitting at 0.05. The moving average is a popular tool among technical stock analysts. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a specific period of time. Moving averages can be very useful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock.

Aurora Solar Technologies Inc (ACU.V)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R presently is at 0.00. In general, if the reading goes above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes under -80, this may show the stock as being oversold. The Williams %R indicator helps show the relative situation of the current price close to the period being observed.

Investors are constantly on the lookout for that next great stock pick. Finding that particular stock that had been overlooked by the rest of the investing community can bring great satisfaction to the individual investor. Spotting these stocks may take a lot of time and effort, but the rewards may be well worth it. Knowledge is power, and this principle also translates over to the equity market. Investors who are able to dig a little bit deeper may be setting themselves up for much greater success in the long run. These days, investors have access to a wide range of information. Trying to filter out the important information can be a key factor in portfolio strength. Knowing what data to look for and how to trade that information is extremely important. Successful investors are typically able to focus their energy on the right information and then apply it to a trading strategy.