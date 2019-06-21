Chaikin Money Flow Indicator Review for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (:FENY): 20D Level at 0.02072198

When it comes to equity investing, being too confident may be just as detrimental as not being confident enough. Many investors may think they are making all the right moves when the markets are riding high. This may be the case, but sometimes it might be good fortune. Finding confidence to make trades in down market environments may make the difference between a good portfolio and a great portfolio. It can also be quite easy to confuse skill with a long-term bull market. Many bad decisions may still get rewarded when the market keeps heading higher. On the other end of the spectrum, having too much self-doubt may leave an investor with way too many what ifs. Managing confidence in the markets may play a pivotal role when making tough investing decisions. Finding that perfect balance between the needed gusto and the correct amount of caution may help ease the burden moving forward in the equity market.

The Simple Moving Average or SMA is an unweighted MA. At the end of every session, the oldest data point drops off, and the newest is added. Focusing on some popular SMA levels for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (:FENY), we note that the 200 day is 17.6253345, the 100 day is noted at 17.346503, and the 50 day clocks in at 16.703416. Looking at some other SMA levels, we see that the 10 day is 16.75387, the 20 day is 16.65869, and the 30 day is 16.52381333.

Looking closer at shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (:FENY), investors will be watching the stock to see how it performs over the next couple of sessions. Investors often like to track historical highs and lows over certain periods in order to help with stock analysis. We can now take a brief look at some historical highs and lows for the stock:

All time low: 14.14

All time high: 29.65

3 month low: 15.91

3 month high: 18.8534

1 month low: 15.91

1 month high: 17.49

6 month low: 14.5101

6 month high: 18.8534

1 year low: 14.5101

1 year high: 21.95

Traders have many tools that they can use when surveying a particular stock. Watching the Moving Average Rating, we can see that the indicator is currently pointing to a “Strong Buy”. Looking at the Oscillator Rating, we can see that the current reading is a “Neutral”. Investors will be closely watching stock action over the next few sessions to see how the stock performs.

The stock’s Hull Moving Average is currently 17.11683185. Developed by Alan Hull, this fast and smooth moving average helps eliminate lag and improve smoothing. Typically, if the HMA is going higher, the trend is rising. On the other end, a falling HMA may point to a declining trend.

Traders employing technical analysis will note that the Chaikin Money Flow 20 day indicator is 0.02072198. This indicator measures money flow volume during a specified period. The value will stay between 1 and -1 and it can be used to gauge changes is selling and buying pressure.

Technical investors and traders often look to create winning charts with previously successful indicators. Figuring out the best indicators to follow may take some time and effort. Many traders will find a perfect combination of technicals that they depend on to enter or exit trades. Taking a look at some Ichimoku indicator information, we see that the Ichimoku Cloud Base Line level is 16.68. The Ichimoku Could Conversion Line reading is 16.78985. From another angle, the Ichimoku Lead 1 is presently 16.534925, and the Lead 2 level is 17.075.

Investors often track volatility data while studying potential stocks. Currently, Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (:FENY)’s volatility reading is standing at 2.46478873. In general, the higher the volatility, the riskier the stock. Looking out over the past week, volatility is noted at 1.42906928. For the last month, volatility is at 1.47610408. Tracking the Bull Bear Power indicator, the value is currently 0.74083608.

There is no easy answer when attempting to address the tough question of how to best approach the equity market, especially when facing a turbulent investing climate. There are many different schools of thought when it comes to stock trading. Investors may have to first gauge their appetite for risk in order to build a solid platform on which to construct a legitimate strategy. The wealth of available information has made the road a bit smoother to travel for amateur investors. Making the transition to the next level is most likely on the minds of many dedicated investors. Tracking technicals and fundamentals may also help provide a roadmap to help separate the contenders from the pretenders. As we head into the second half of the year, it remains to be seen which way the market will lean. Investors may have to do all the necessary homework in order to find stocks that will thrive under any market conditions.