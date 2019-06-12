Chaiken Money Flow For Penumbra Inc (PEN) Above Zero

Penumbra Inc (PEN) shares are showing bullish signs as the Chaikin Money Flow or CFI is above the zero line. A positive Chaikin Money Flow indicates that the stock is strong while a negative CMF indicates that the stock is weak. The CMF indicator passing through the zero line (rising above or falling below) may indicate a shift in the overall trend for the equity. The indicator, created by Marc Chaikin, is based on the theory that the strength of the market can be determined by looking at where the price closes compared to its daily range and volume. If the market is strong you will see if closing in the upper half with a high volume. A weak market can be seen if it closes in the lower half of the range on high volume.

It is no secret that most investors have the best of intentions when diving into the equity markets. Making sound, informed decisions can help the investor make the most progress when dealing with the markets. Often times, investors may think they have everything in order, but they still come out on the losing end. Investors may need to figure out ways to keep emotion out of stock picking. Sometimes trading on emotions can lead to poor results. Making hasty decisions and not paying attention to the correct data can lead to poor performing portfolios in the long-term.

Investors and traders may also want to monitor additional technical levels of shares of Penumbra Inc (PEN). A frequently used tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a certain period of time. Moving averages can be very helpful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to assist the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, the 200-day MA is sitting at 139.43, and the 50-day is 139.21.

The 14-day ADX for Penumbra Inc (PEN) is currently at 24.15. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would point to an extremely strong trend. Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 73.55, the 7-day stands at 84.25, and the 3-day is sitting at 92.73. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings.

At the time of writing, Penumbra Inc (PEN) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 141.14. Developed by Donald Lambert, the CCI is a versatile tool that may be used to help spot an emerging trend or provide warning of extreme conditions. CCI generally measures the current price relative to the average price level over a specific time period. CCI is relatively high when prices are much higher than average, and relatively low when prices are much lower than the average. Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Penumbra Inc (PEN)’s Williams %R presently stands at -11.69. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

Investors looking to chalk up healthy returns in the stock market may need to pay attention to avoid common pitfalls. When the good times are rolling, investors may be highly tempted to move a lot of money into certain stocks that have been churning out returns. One problem with this approach is that a stock that has been hot for a few months might not be hot over the next three months. It is always important to remember that past performance does not guarantee future results. Getting into a stock too late may leave the average investor pounding the table as a former winner turns into a current loser.