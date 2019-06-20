CGI Group Inc Cl.A Sv (GIB.A.TO)’s 102.13 Moving Average Now Below Wilder

Monitoring the numbers on shares of CGI Group Inc Cl.A Sv (GIB.A.TO), we have noted that the 21 day Wilder Moving Average is currently above the 50 day SMA . With this reading, traders may be looking for a potentially strong near-term trend.

Many traders and investors opt to study technical analysis when approaching the stock market. Technical analysts study changes in stock price that occur over various amounts of time. Some analysts will study by the minute or hour. Others will choose to zoom out to days, weeks, months, or even longer. Studying price action over different time periods can help provide the investor with valuable information to help make the best possible investing decisions. Keeping an eye on the stock market, it can be seen that certain trends repeat over time. These trends or patterns might not be exact, but they can be noticeable. Spotting these patterns and watching for momentum shifts can be a highly useful tool for any trader or investor. Many chartists will focus on multiple indicators when doing technical analysis. Becoming familiar with indicators and learning to spot trends may take a lot of time and effort to achieve.

Technical traders often make a point of keeping an eye on the ATR or Average True Range of a particular equity. Currently, CGI Group Inc Cl.A Sv (GIB.A.TO) has a 14-day ATR of 1.36. The Average True Range is an investor tool used to measure stock volatility. The ATR is not used to figure out price direction, just to measure volatility. The ATR is an indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder has developed multiple indicators that are still quite popular in today’s investing landscape. The general interpretation of the ATR is the higher the ATR value, the higher the volatility.

Some investors may find the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R as a helpful technical indicator. Presently, CGI Group Inc Cl.A Sv (GIB.A.TO)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -31.01. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

Moving averages have the ability to be used as a powerful indicator for technical stock analysis. Following multiple time frames using moving averages can help investors figure out where the stock has been and help determine where it may be possibly going. The simple moving average is a mathematical calculation that takes the average price (mean) for a given amount of time. Currently, the 7-day moving average is sitting at 102.13.

The 14-day ADX for CGI Group Inc Cl.A Sv (GIB.A.TO) is standing at 35.96. Many chart analysts believe that an ADX reading over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would suggest no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. The 14-day RSI is currently at 63.32, the 7-day stands at 58.25, and the 3-day is sitting at 33.29.

