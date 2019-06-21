Cerus Corp (CERS) Limping -19.12% For the Quarter

Cerus Corp shares are showing negative momentum over the past 13 weeks as the stock has clocked in with losses of -19.12%. In taking a look at recent performance, we can see that shares have moved -6.20% over the past 4-weeks, -9.76% over the past half year and -28.82% over the past full year. More recently, Cerus Corp has moved 7.08 for the week.



Investors often have to face the issue of risk when dealing with the stock market. Creating portfolios that have the largest probability of attaining personal goals might be the course of action for many investors. Realizing that risk is a large part of the investment process can help the investor think realistically. Although completely eliminating risk is not reasonable, taking steps to reduce risk with proper portfolio management is well within reach for any investor. When first starting out, investors may be tempted to follow strategies from friends or colleagues that have dabbled in the markets with some success. Although using someone else’s strategy could work, chances are that eventually each investor will need to tweak the process in order to maximize their chances for success. Often times these lessons may end up being learned the hard way. With proper planning and execution, the hope is that the investor will arm themselves with enough knowledge to avoid mistakes early on.

When looking at technical levels, traders should not overlook the RSI reading as it often can dictate if momentum has pushed past a key metric. The current 7-day RSI stands at 64.45, and the 3-day is sitting at 87.40.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70.

Looking further at additional technical indicators we take note that 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) for Cerus Corp (CERS) is sitting at 186.63.

Reading levels close to +100 point to potential overbought range while a reading close to -100 would indicate possible oversold territory.

Shares of Cerus Corp (CERS) have a 7-day moving average of 4.77. Moving averages can help spot trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help find support or resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends.

Investors may be watching technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. Cerus Corp (CERS)’s Williams %R presently stands at -13.79. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

Another technical indicator that might serve as a powerful resource for measuring trend strength is the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX was introduced by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s and it has stood the test of time. The ADX is typically used in conjunction with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to help spot trend direction as well as trend strength. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Cerus Corp (CERS) is noted at 32.93. Many technical analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is a technical indicator worth taking a look at. Cerus Corp (CERS) currently has a 14 day Williams %R of -13.79. The Williams %R fluctuates between 0 and -100 measuring whether a security is overbought or oversold. The Williams %R is similar to the Stochastic Oscillator except it is plotted upside-down. Levels above -20 may indicate the stock may be considered is overbought. If the indicator travels under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold. Chart analysts may also use the indicator to project possible price reversals and to define trends.

As the markets continue to charge to new heights, investors may be trying to calculate where the markets will be moving in the next few months. Many market enthusiasts will be monitoring the current round of company earnings reports. A better than expected earnings period may help give the stock market another boost to even greater levels. At this point in time, investors may be a bit more cautious with stock selection. With so many names near all-time highs, investors may need to crunch the numbers to evaluate which stocks are still a good buy even at current price levels. Investors may also want to zoom out to the sector level and see if they can determine which sectors may be poised to outperform the overall market coming in to the second part of the year. Investors may also be looking at the overall economic conditions and striving to gain a sense of whether everything will align to keeping the bull run going.